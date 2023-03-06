First Images Of Colin Farrell In New Penguin Series Emerge Online

Matt Reeves is building out his universe surrounding The Batman, including production on the current Penguin spinoff series, which stars Colin Farrell. The new series will detail the fallout of Carmine Falcone’s death and the subsequent rise of The Penguin’s (Oswald Cobblepot) criminal organization.

Everyone had been wildly impressed with how Farrell was transformed into Oswald Cobblepot simply because he looks and sounds utterly unrecognizable in the role.

Now, new set photos have emerged online, showcasing the new-look Penguin. The character is set to play an essential part in The Batman 2, and his rise in Gotham will be showcased on the new HBO spinoff series.

Interestingly, the new images indicate that Colin Farrel’s Cobblepot is starting to morph into The Penguin, which most Batman fans know. Through the many iterations of the character, Cobblepot has always dressed in a fancy sense, and it appears that is what Reeves is going for in this new spinoff series.

New looks at Colin Farrell as The Penguin for The Batman spin-off series! (via: @DailyMailUK) pic.twitter.com/q3DIzuNDSC — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 6, 2023

Colin Farrell’s Penguin has some new clothes, to likely go with his rise in Gotham. Although he is currently missing his signature cane and top hat, it is great to see the villain’s fancy stylings will be returning.

Apart from the above images, a video was also taken that showcases Farrell entering a building dressed in the above costume. While there is no indication of what this scene or the building is, the man looks like he is entirely in character.

Colin Farrell is back as The Penguin today, in a new suit! pic.twitter.com/6HSI44WZIs — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 6, 2023

The Penguin series is just one of the planned spinoffs that are being planned to further elevate Matt Reeves “Batverse.” There is also a spinoff that will be showcasing Arkham Asylum, which currently houses both The Joker (Barry Keoghan) and The Riddler (Paul Dano).

There has been no mention if either villain will be appearing alongside Colin Farrell’s Penguin, but wherever Batman is, his Rogues Gallery is sure to follow.

Despite no mention of Joker and Riddler joining the Penguin series, the world was given at least one more Batman villain set to star alongside Colin Farrell.

It has been announced that Clancy Brown has joined the spinoff series as Salvatore Maroni. Maroni is also a mob member that rises when Falcone is out of the picture. Eric Roberts previously portrayed Maroni in The Dark Knight (2008) and David Zayas in Gotham (2014-2019).

It will be interesting to see if Maroni and Penguin will fight one another to stake their claim as the head of organized crime in Gotham.

Either way, Colin Farrell looks amazing as The Penguin once again.

Do you like Colin Farrell's new Penguin look?