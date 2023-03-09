New Set Video Of ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series Reveals Potential R Rating

More news is starting to emerge about the new spinoff series from The Batman (2021), which will follow the rise of The Penguin as he cements his legacy in organized crime. Colin Farrell has also been spotted in his full costume, which alludes to the fancier-dressed Penguin character that most Batman fans are used to seeing.

Related: First Images Of Colin Farrell In New Penguin Series Emerge Online

From the set images, it looks as those The Penguin is moving away from being Carmine Falcone’s lackey to taking matters into his own hands. However, he isn’t the only criminal vying for power over the streets of Gotham.

Clancy Brown has officially joined The Batman spinoff series as Salvatore Maroni. Maroni is often the secondary mob leader that takes over when Falcone is not around. However, Falcone’s daughter is also in the mix, as Cristin Militoi joins the series as Sofia Falcone.

It appears that Batman (Robert Pattinson) might have his hands full with a full-blown mob war when the sequel movie is released.

With so many high-level criminal figures joining The Penguin series, it stands to reason that Gotham will be ripe with mayhem. And a new set video has emerged online, which might also reveal the show’s R rating.

Colin Farrell cursing as Oz Cobblepot, during the filming of a scene for ‘The Penguin’ in New York City: "None of those fucks had the balls to do what I did…"pic.twitter.com/4V9d7InYyg — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 9, 2023

The video showcases Colin Farrell in the full Penguin costume as he hobbles with an unknown character. The hobble step is also a nice touch for the character.

When both actors get closer to the camera recording, Oswald says, “None of those f**** had the balls to do what I did.” HBO and DC will be exercising a more adult world in this spinoff series for The Batman.

Even more interesting is who Cobblepot might be referring to in this scene and what he did to outlast those people. The above video might show how Cobblepot finds himself at a higher standing than both Salvatore Maroni and Sofia Falcone.

This is just speculation, but The Batman 2 might see a much stronger Oswald Cobblepot when the sequel movie is released. This new series might also allow more classic Batman villains to join in attempting to take over Gotham.

When Will ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series Be Released?

Related: ‘The Batman’ Sequel Gets New Title and Earlier Than Expected Release Date

There is no confirmed release date for The Penguin series, but it currently has a loose 2024 release date designation. Considering that it takes around a year for a show to shoot and be ready for release, it stands to reason that The Batman spinoff series will be ready by spring 2024.

The Batman 2 is also slated for an October 3, 2025 release date, which means The Penguin series will have to be released before then to set up what will happen in the sequel movie.

Whatever happens, it appears that Matt Reeves’ BatVerse is shaping up quite nicely.

Do you think The Batman Penguin spinoff series will be Rated-R? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!