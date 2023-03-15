James Gunn Confirms Robert Pattinson Could Appear In Penguin Series

Initial reports have been breaking about the new Penguin series meant to serve as a continuation and spinoff from The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson. Plenty of set images have been released which show Colin Farrell back as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot and his eventual rise as Gotham’s new mob head honcho.

Related: ‘Joker’ Actor Cast In ‘Penguin’ Series In Mysterious Role

However, another report indicated that Robert Pattinson would not appear in the spinoff series. While that might sound like a bit of a letdown, it could be because Gotham’s mafia element will be focused on.

Both Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) and Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) have been cast in the new series, which could mean that a full-blown mob war will be the series’ focus. That could also mean that Batman is going to have his hands full in The Batman 2, which would mean he might be appearing in the series.

This is not true. 🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

Despite the initial reports by The Art of Batman that Robert Pattinson would not be appearing in the Penguin series because of some legal issue involving Fox, Disney, and other companies. James Gunn refuted that report directly by responding in the most James Gunn way by simply stating, “this is not true.”

Related: James Gunn Says ‘The Batman: Part II’ Releasing “as Early as It Possibly Can”

While Gunn didn’t outright state that Robert Pattinson would be appearing as Batman, this does give a lot of hope that he will be involved in the series. A cameo would undoubtedly suffice, though we imagine he will be far more involved than that.

What we know about the Penguin series is that it will follow the events immediately after The Batman 2. Gotham is now underwater and destroyed because of the actions of The Riddler. Considering Carmine Falcone is now presumed dead, Oswald sees his chance to stake his claim to Gotham’s seedy underbelly.

Matt Reeves made a darker film in The Batman, but the Penguin spinoff series might also be taking things in a more adult manner. A new video was taken on the series set, showing the villain dropping an F-bomb. HBO could be bringing out the brutality of this new Batman spinoff.

Robert Pattinson did offer a far different look at Bruce Wayne and Batman, which has benefited from the macabre style that Reeves has brought. That same macabre style could be echoed in the Penguin spinoff and the rumored Arkham Asylum spinoff.

When Will The Penguin Series Be Released?

Related: New Set Video Of ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series Reveals Potential R Rating

Considering the Penguin spinoff series is deep into production, we could see the show premiere on HBO and HBO Max in mid to late 2024. The Batman 2 has a scheduled release date of October 5, 2025, which means this spinoff would undoubtedly have to come out before to set up proper exposition for the sequel movie.

James Gunn will certainly let the world know when this spinoff is set to be released.

Do you think Robert Pattinson will show up in the Penguin series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!