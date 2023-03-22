‘The Batman’ Spinoff ‘The Penguin’ BTS Photos Spoil Possible Plot Point

Recent behind-the-scenes photos from the set of The Penguin (2023) give us a look at the main characters and potentially spoil a central plot point for the upcoming series.

Related: The Villains for ‘The Batman Part II’ May Have Just Been Revealed

Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin, is one of Batman’s most prolific villains, having been played by Burgess Meredith in the Batman (1966-1968) television series, Robin Lord Taylor in Gotham (2014-2019), Wayne Knight in Harley Quinn (2019-present), and Danny Devito in Batman Returns (1992).

Most recently, Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell transformed into the character with the assistance of incredible prosthetics in The Batman (2022) starring Robert Pattinson. Since then, fans have been clamoring for the Banshees of Inisherin (2022) actor to return to the role.

Related: Zachary Levi Confirms Dwayne Johnson Sabotaged DC

Batman fans will get their wish in the miniseries The Penguin (2023). It will feature Farrell reprising his role and follow The Penguin’s rise in Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Cristin Milioti from The Resort (2022) and Palm Springs (2020) is also set to star in the miniseries as Sofia Falcone, daughter of crime boss Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro). And if these photos are anything to go by, Sofia and Cobblepot will have their work cut out for them.

Sofia Falcone and The Penguin Attend a Mysterious Funeral

The Art of The Batman Twitter account published two tweets featuring photos of Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone. Both characters are dressed in black and seem to be leaving for a funeral. The question is, whose funeral is it?

Fan theories speculate that it is the funeral of Carmine Falcone. This would justify Sofia and The Penguin being in the same place and create a massive conflict between them.

New looks at Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, on the set of ‘The Penguin’ today. pic.twitter.com/VLfLFLdEwC — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 21, 2023

Milioti’s Sofia Falcone is dressed entirely in black and looks solemnly pensive. It looks like she is leaving a church decorated with red roses.

New looks at Colin Farrell as Oz Cobblepot on the set of ‘The Penguin’ today! (via: @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/JQCeyaBtWc — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Farrell’s Penguin is also dressed in black and is leaving the same area. However, his expression is less solemn and more determined.

Which of them will be the top crime boss in Gotham City? We’ll have to wait to find out.

What do you think is happening? Are you excited about The Penguin? Let us know in the comments below.