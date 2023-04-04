A Harry Potter TV Show is Finally Happening, Here’s Everything We Know

Witches and wizards rejoice! It looks like someone took their wand and cast Reneverate on The Boy Who Lived because a Harry Potter television reboot is coming to HBO Max.

Harry Potter is one of the most popular media franchises in the entire world. Based on the popular book series written by J. K. Rowling, the franchise has inspired into two successful film series, critically-acclaimed video games, theme park attractions at Universal Studios, and even award-winning stage plays.

The novels tell the story of Harry Potter, a boy who learns at 11 years old that he is actually a wizard. Eventually, he is whisked off to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry where he meets his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Together, they must battle the evil Lord Voldemort with the aid of colorful characters like Albus Dumbledore, Rubeus Hagrid, Severus Snape, Draco Malfoy, and countless others.

While every Harry Potter fan has loved the movies, many have asked for the creation of a television series, especially since the last film based on the books, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011), was released over a decade ago.

What We Know About the Harry Potter Series

According to Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Discovery is close to finalizing a deal to turn the books into a television series, with each season corresponding with a book. Season one will be Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), season two will be Chamber of Secrets (2002), and so on.

Making each book into a season of television will allow the writers to really dive into the details of the novels, something that got lost in the movies since they had to fit over 500 pages worth of storytelling in about two hours.

Warner Bros. Discovery is the perfect company to handle this since they’re the ones who made the original movies. Not only were they well-received critically and performed well financially, but the series created a plethora of new stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Robert Pattinson, and Matthew Lewis.

The J. K. Rowling of It All

The only thing that has some people worried is J.K. Rowling’s attachment to the project because of her controversial statements regarding transgender people.

Since she made these statements, countless cast members from the series have condemned what Rowling said, causing fans to leave the franchise in droves. Even with that, it’s hard not to be excited to revisit the world of Harry Potter.

What do you want to see in a new Harry Potter tv series? Let us know in the comments below.