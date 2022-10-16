Why Hagrid Is The Best Character In ‘Harry Potter’

Rubeus Hagrid was so many people’s favorite character. Both from the book and the movie. The world over was in love with this gentle (half) giant.

If you didn’t love him before, here are five reasons to fall in love with him all over again.

1). Hagrid made Harry a cake for his birthday

For as long as Harry could remember, there was nothing special about him. Nothing was ever done for him out of pure love. Can you imagine how he felt when Hagrid walked in with a cake that he made himself, words and all. That initial visit was full of firsts for Harry. Not only did he give him a birthday cake, but also his Hogwarts letter, and the shocking news- “Yer a wizard, Harry!”

2). He bought Harry Hedwig.

As if a birthday cake wasn’t enough, Hagrid took it one step further and even purchased Harry what was probably his first actual gift. Hedwig meant so much to Harry and turned into one of his closest companions.

3). He gave Harry a photo album with his parents in it.

Not knowing his parents was difficult growing up and Hagrid knew that. All Harry wanted was to know them. He did what no one else did and simply made a photo album for Harry. Just pictures of his parents, and him as a baby.

4). He held a funeral for Aragog.

Hagrid loved animals so much. With such a tender heart like that, who else would hold a funeral for a giant spider?

5). No Hogwarts without Hagrid.

There’s definitely no Hogwarts without him. After he is wrongfully accused at the beginning of the Chamber of Secrets, his name is cleared by Harry, Ron, and Hermione. He returns to the great hall and is greeted with a giant hug from Harry who exclaims, “There’s no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid.”

Which Hagrid moment is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.