Daniel Radcliffe Hosts Trans and Nonbinary Youth Roundtable

Daniel Radcliffe has supported multiple charities throughout his career, with The Trevor Project being one of the main organizations. This relationship continues to this day with Radcliffe moderating for The Trevor Project’s new series Sharing Space (2023).

Daniel Radcliffe, famous for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter films alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as well as Weird Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022) and multiple characters in Miracle Workers (2019-present), has long been a supporter of The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning young people.

This starkly contrasts author and Harry Potter creator J. K. Rowling, who has become known for her controversial views on transgender women.

Daniel Radcliffe, who is expecting his first child with partner Erin Darke, has worked with The Trevor Project for over a decade, most recently culminating in a new series dedicated to conversations with LGBTQ youth moderated by curious, open-minded adults and allies.

Daniel Radcliffe Moderates ‘Sharing Space’s First Episode

Sharing Space is a new series from The Trevor Project set to premiere on March 31, 2023, recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility. Daniel Radcliffe will moderate the first episode and feature six transgender and nonbinary youth.

Daniel Radcliffe said in a statement, “We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly. It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people. At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids.”

While the first episode will specifically focus on trans and nonbinary issues, future episodes will discuss different themes and have different hosts and panels.

According to The Trevor Project VP of brand and content Megan Stowe, “Our goal in developing this kind of content is to turn the microphone toward LGBTQ young people themselves and let them speak directly about their lives, which they know best. …Our society has created boxes that young people are expected to fit into when we should be giving them the space and autonomy to figure out who they are on their own.”

Stowe continued, “That’s why it’s so important that we continue to amplify young LGBTQ voices that are so often silenced and work towards creating a safer, more accepting world where they can thrive just as they are.”

Sharing Space looks to be a positive way of sharing stories and experiences from a group of people that are rarely considered in conversations about them. The show is perfectly summed up in the final statement of the trailer, “Because no matter how I identify or who I am in this world, we all experience these things that are a part of life.”

The first episode of Sharing Space will release on YouTube on March 31, and new episodes will release quarterly.

What subjects would you like to see Sharing Space tackle next? Let us know in the comments below.