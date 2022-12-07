Daniel Radcliffe Makes an Excellent ‘Little Pudding Man’

Daniel Radcliffe is known the world over for playing a very famous wizard in the Harry Potter franchise. However, a lot of people don’t realize that he also makes for a very spectacular “Pudding Man.”

Starting in 2019, Radcliffe joined an all-star cast in a new TV series titled Miracle Workers.

Miracle Workers is an anthology comedy that was created by Simon Rich. Each season features the same all-star cast playing new roles in a new setting – from angels in Heaven to peasants in the Dark Ages and settlers in the Old West.

It is led by Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter (2001) films) and Steve Buscemi (Con Air (1997)).

TBS has released the official trailer for Miracle Workers: End Times, the upcoming fourth season of the anthology comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe. The series is scheduled to make its return on January 16, 2023.

The Miracle Workers Season 4 trailer continues to tease the next installment’s Mad Max theme, as Daniel Radcliffe and the gang face life living in the post-apocalyptic suburbs. The video introduces Radcliffe as a wasteland warrior who falls in love with a ruthless warlord.

You might even get to see an odd little man in a top hat.

TBS has been teasing previous seasons on their TikTok account, including a fan favorite from Miracle Workers: Dark Ages where Daniel Radcliffe is enjoying a particularly yummy treat.

“Next season follows a wasteland warrior and ruthless warlord as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs,” reads the synopsis.

“Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader. Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.”

Are you caught up on Miracle Workers? Which season is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.