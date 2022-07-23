A New ‘Harry Potter’ Theme Park Is Being Built

There’s a brand new “Harry Potter” theme park under construction — and it sounds like it will be the ultimate destination for fans of the Wizarding World!

While this new property will be different than the wildly immersive Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Orlando, it will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the popular Warner Bros. film franchise, offering a variety of interactive experiences for Guests.

The new attraction will be on the grounds of the Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo. It is expected to open in 2023.

Taste of Home provided details about the upcoming theme park:

It sounds to us like this park will be less like Universal Studios and more a behind-the-scenes experience for movie buffs. (If you want to take Hogwarts classes, you can totally do that). This attraction will be called “The Making of Harry Potter,” and it’ll take fans through sets built by the film’s creators, showcase original costumes and props and even allow visitors to experience scenes from the movies firsthand. Related: Original ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Is Officially Reuniting

While exact details of the 30,000-square-foot attraction are being kept under wraps, it is likely that standard Hogwarts fare, like mugs of Butterbeer, will be available to visitors. This Park isn’t expected to have traditional rides — like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal — but it is sure to delight fans of the Harry Potter movies, which could potentially receive a “major reset” if online speculation is to be believed.

Earlier this year, HBO Max aired a Harry Potter reunion special that featured the film franchise’s stars, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart also appeared.

More on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

If you’re interested in visiting Central Florida’s existing Harry Potter-inspired theme park, check out Universal Studios Orlando. The official description of the Diagon Alley Park reads:

Follow in Harry Potter’s footsteps as you walk through the streets of London, and enter Diagon Alley™ where you’ll find many of the wizarding world’s most famous establishments. Dine at the Leaky Cauldron™, see a wand choose a wizard at Ollivanders™ wand shop, and get ready to travel deep below Gringotts™ bank for a multi-dimensional thrill ride.

What do you think about this new “Making of Harry Potter” experience?