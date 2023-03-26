Daniel Radcliffe Takes On His Most Magical Role Yet: Parenthood

It looks like James and Lily will have a grandchild because Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

Although he made his acting debut in 1999, Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame as the titular boy who lived in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint and has been going strong ever since.

Since playing the world’s most recognized Wizard, Radcliffe has tried to play strange characters that interest him, including Manny in Swiss Army Man (2016), multiple characters in Miracle Workers (2019-present), and Weird Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022).

The Harry Potter Star has also appeared on the West End and Broadway as J. Pierpont Finch in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (2011-2012), Alan Strang in Equus (2007-2009), and Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along (Present).

However, it looks like Daniel Radcliffe is about to tackle the most challenging and rewarding role of all: fatherhood.

Daniel Radcliffe Has Taken To The Darke Arts

Breaking News! #DanielRadcliffe is going to be a father. His partner, actress Erin Darke is pregnant.🤰

They have been dating since 2013. pic.twitter.com/WcSp9DvcCF — Potterhead7▕⃝⃤ (@_Potter_Head7_) March 24, 2023

Recent photos of Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke reveal that the actress is pregnant and is expecting their first child this year.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson said, “Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special, and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents. They have kept it pretty quiet up until now, but she can’t hide her bump anymore.”

Erin Darke is also the most well-known actress for her roles as Cindy in Good Girls Revolt (2015-2016) and Leeta Albridge in Dietland (2018).

Radcliffe and Darke met starring opposite each other in Kill Your Darlings (2013) as Allen Ginsberg and Gwendolyn, respectively. The two immediately got on, with Radcliffe saying to Playboy, “There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.”

In a separate interview with Us Magazine, Radcliffe said, “I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend. In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”

