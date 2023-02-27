Is Warner Bros. About to Announce Several New ‘Harry Potter’ Films?

It was recently reported that several brand-new The Lord of the Rings films are in the works. But what could this mean for franchises like Harry Potter? Following months of rumors of a Wizarding World “reset”, is Warner Bros. preparing to make a similar announcement? Will they finally announce plans for a series of new Harry Potter films?

Despite the fact that JRR Tolkien’s beloved Middle-Earth was recently given the streaming service-treatment in the form of reboot-series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022), which is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, it looks like New Line Cinema is now planning to continue with the main canonical series of films.

Meanwhile, no one really knows what’s going on behind the scenes over in the Wizarding World. While open-world video game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has been causing quite a storm (in a good way and a bad way), the future of Harry Potter films is a bit up in the air. But one thing’s for sure — Warner Bros. won’t be resting on their laurels for too long.

A Fantastic Beasts sequel is very unlikely, and though rumors of a live-action reboot of West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016) persist, it’s probably not going to happen. In fact, there’s a bigger chance of Warner Bros. announcing a new series of Harry Potter films that has nothing to do with either of those things whatsoever.

It’s fair to say that The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter are a bit like Star Wars and Star Trek, or Marvel and DC. While of course you have the right to love both franchises, they’re often compared to one another, because they feature everything from magic to mythical creatures. They both also rose to popularity around the same time, between 2001 and 2003.

Perhaps then it’s time for more The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter films to dominate movie theaters once again. After all, everyone’s getting a little tired of the superhero genre!

