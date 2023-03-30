Robert Pattinson Pitched A Ridiculous Idea For Clayface Before ‘The Batman’ Was Released

Yesterday we reported that Clayface might be among the big baddies that Robert Pattinson will face in The Batman 2. Mike Flanagan reportedly pitched the idea of a Clayface film set in the new DCU, though he has a different idea: making Clayface a hero. Conflicting reports also indicated that Clayface was targeted as a villain for The Batman 2. However, before the first movie was released, The Batman’s own Pattinson had a wild idea for the villain.

Robert Pattinson was announced as the Caped Crusader in 2019, which was met with plenty of skepticism and cheers as fans worldwide offered up their opinions on the new version of Bruce Wayne. The Batman was officially released in 2022 and has since grown into one of the premiere portrayals of the best DC superhero. However, the actor did his homework in preparation for his first outing, which included a ridiculously hilarious idea for Clayface.

Robert Pattinson Wants Clay On Someone’s Face

During a lengthy interview with Fandom, Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves were interviewed about the superhero movie, including who they had planned to bring in villain-wise. It’s a fair question, as Batman’s Rogues Gallery is just as important as the hero himself. Matt Reeves spoke about his much more “grounded” vision, which we all saw in The Batman.

According to Reeves, “In my view, I just feel drawn to finding the grounded version of everything. So to me, it would be a challenge, in an interesting way, to try and figure out how that could happen. Even the idea of something like Mr. Freeze, that’s such such a great story, and I think there’s actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great.”

This grounded approach would mean that the fantastical villains would have to sadly not be among the ones terrorizing Gotham. Villains like Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, Man-Bat, and Clayface would simply not work in a grounded environment.

However, when Robert Pattinson was asked if Clayface would be a villain he would love to square off against, he stated, “Oh, my God, of course, we’re doing Clayface next!”

Pattinson offered a pretty laughable idea for Clayface to combat Reeves’ grounded approach. According to Pattinson. “Just get a guy and put some clay on his face!”

That is a ridiculous idea, but one that would likely work and tie into the character’s origins. Clayface was initially known as Baz Karlo, an actor who dawned a Clayface costume to kill filmmakers attempting to recreate his most classic starring feature.

Shortly after that, Clayface would become Matt Hagen. Hagen started as a treasure hunter who came into contact with protoplasm, transforming him into a shapeshifting monster. However, Hagen was altered further to use face cream to change his face, which bonded to his DNA, once again creating the monstrous Clayface.

Clayface could be a guy with clay on his face, which he uses to appear to be someone else, and it would still follow the basis of the villain’s origin.

Not bad, Robert Pattinson.

What villains are appearing in ‘The Batman 2’?

So far, Salvatore Maroni, Sofia Falcone, and The Penguin are the only villains that will likely appear in The Batman 2. We can imagine that both The Riddler and The Joker will be involved in some manner, as both were shown “teaming” up with one another at the end of the first film.

The news of Clayface’s involvement has yet to be confirmed, but we hope it’s true. We also hope that Pattinson’s idea is not taken literally.

Do you like Robert Pattinson's idea for Clayface?