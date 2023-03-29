Clayface Could Be “Big Addition” To ‘The Batman 2’

Where would Batman be without his iconic Rogues Gallery? Few comic book characters have better villains, and fans have become familiar with most of the core group. The Riddler, Two-Face, The Joker, The Penguin, and Catwoman are the usual suspects that often terrorize Bruce Wayne and Gotham. However, new reports indicate that Batman’s most vile villain could be headed to Matt Reeves, The Batman 2.

Matt Reeves is building out his “BatVerse,” which is set in the Elseworlds universe of the DCU. Elseworlds is a fancy way of calling it another timeline or world within the DC Multiverse. Though James Gunn and Peter Safran are now running the show, they have indicated they will not mess with what Reeves is creating. Reeves already brought in Carmine Falcone, The Riddler, and The Penguin to The Batman, which also included a surprise appearance by The Joker.

Another fan-favorite villain could be added to The Batman 2, which Mike Flanagan pitched to DC.

‘The Batman 2’ Could Involve Clayface

Batman might have some otherworldly villains that would not transition well to live-cation, which could be why it has taken DC so long to try to bring in Clayface. Clayface is essentially a villain that can morph his body into weapons, mimic people, and cause havoc using his clay-like body. However, The Batman is based in a more realistic setting, or so we thought.

Deadline has learned that Mike Flanagan met with DC brass to pitch his Clayface movie. Flanagan most famously directed Doctor Sleep and The Haunting series. Oddly enough, Flanagan’s reported plan is to make Clayface not be the supervillain he is usually portrayed as in the Batman mythos.

Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy met with James Gunn and Peter Safran to pitch their Clayface idea, which would go well with the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters release slate. Clayface is, in fact, a bit of a monster.

However, this isn’t the only report going around. Deadline also indicated that the script for The Batman 2 is constantly changing, and Clayface will be a big part of the movie. That has not yet been confirmed, but it could be that Flanagan will see his Clayface idea come to life via the Reeves universe.

This has not yet been corroborated, but it would be huge, especially for Batman fans.

Clayface is arguably one of the most beloved villains that have not yet been welcomed to live-action, and he would undoubtedly add more notoriety to Matt Reeves’ universe.

Who is Clayface?

Clayface was initially introduced to the Batman mythos in the 1950s as Basil “Baz” Karlo. Karlo is a B-list actor who discovers his classic movie is being remade, so he puts on the Clayface costume (a creature he portrayed) and begins killing anyone and everyone involved in the remake.

However, the character has been altered through the years, and the version that most people associate with is Batman: The Animated Series character—Matt Hagen.

Hagen is initially a treasure hunter who falls into a pool of protoplasm, which turns him into the malleable Clayface monster that can shape his body. However, this effect did not last forever, resulting in him returning to the same pool to replenish his powers.

In Batman: The Animated Series, Hagen was then altered to be an actor who suffers face disfigurement from a car accident. He is then approached by Roland Daggett, who offers him this Renuyu cream that can immediately alter anyone’s face. Daggett then asks Hagen to pose as Bruce Wayne, which he does, but he sees his plan thwarted by Batman.

This leads to Daggett’s goons trying to kill Hagen by drowning him in a vat of Renuyu, which bonds to his cellular structure, creating the Clayface monster.

We are sure if The Batman 2 brought in Clayface, it would be a combination of these backstories, though we would hope that his m0nstrous form would be kept for the movie. Either way, this is exciting to think about.

Do you want to see Clayface in The Batman 2?