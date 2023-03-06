James Gunn Reveals How Much Bigger DC’s Chapter 1 Will Be

James Gunn and co-CEO DC Films head Peter Safran announced their first slate of DC releases in January. This new era of comic-based content was given the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters designation.

The DC Chapter 1 content was initially stated to be five movies and five TV shows that would span theatrical and HBO Max releases. Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman are all the classic DC heroes that would get their new spotlights, but Gunn also confirmed lesser-used heroes like Swamp Thing would also be highlighted.

This new slate of DC releases is planned through 2025, but Chapter 1 will be a lot bigger than initially thought. In typical fashion, James Gunn has revealed via Twitter that this new DC Chapter 1 has only slightly been revealed.

Gunn was promoting the High Evolutionary on his Twitter page when someone randomly asked how much of DC Chapter 1 was revealed. Gunn stated that “less than half” has been shown to the world.

Less than half. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 6, 2023

This is interesting, as James Gunn appears to have been keeping much information out of his first giant DC reveal. As previously mentioned, 10 shows and movies have been revealed so far. If that number is less than half of Chapter 1, we could see 40 releases being part of DC’s Chapter 1.

Quality over quantity should be the primary focus for James Gunn and DC, but then again, the famed director may have cracked the code on the synergy that is set to exist between movies, TV shows, and video games. Gunn revealed that DC put together a grand plan involving all those mediums, and around 40 releases would 40 releases would certainly make sense.

Two of the biggest releases for this new era of DC have yet to come out, and we are unsure if they are part of James Gunn’s Chapter 1 plan. Those are The Flash, which releases on June 16—also, and Blue Beetle, which is set for an August 18 release.

There have been growing rumors that James Gunn was planning to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash, which could happen in the movie’s events, given that it’s about the Multiverse.

It has yet to be revealed how The Flash and Blue Beetle factor into Chapter 1, but we will all have to wait and see those movies to find out. For now, we can all speculate about what other releases Gunn has up his sleeve.

We would like to see Jason Momoa cast as Lobo, with a subsequent movie announced soon. If Chapter 1 is about gods and monsters, Lobo fits the bill for both those categories.

