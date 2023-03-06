Mark Ruffalo Reveals Marvel Is In Trouble After Letting James Gunn Go

James Gunn has officially jumped to head the DC Films division, albeit with a rougher start than he likely imagined. However, his jump from comic media giants has led many of the stars he has worked with voice their support for the director’s move to DC, including other Marvel stars like Mark Ruffalo.

Most Guardians of the Galaxy actors have stated they wish to work with James Gunn again, including Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana. I would not be out of the realm of possibility to see many Marvel actors heading over to DC soon, especially with Gunn’s propensity to want to highlight the lesser-known superheroes.

Mark Ruffalo may have yet to work with James Gunn directly. Still, he has seen what the filmmaker can do, as the Guardians of the Galaxy were part of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Ruffalo was at Emerald City Comic Con when he was asked what advice he would give to DC and its upcoming reboot.

Surprisingly, Mark Ruffalo stated what DC already did. According to Ruffalo, “I would say, hire James Gunn, ’cause nobody does it better. And Marvel should be sweating because James Gunn is a really gifted filmmaker and I think he’s going to be amazing for that franchise.”

James Gunn has already been hired by DC to run its film division, and it is an excellent choice. He was instrumental in bringing in the humor and heartwarming nature of Marvel movies by allowing the Guardians of the Galaxy to shine in the way they have. Mark Ruffalo says Marvel should be “sweating,” which might have everything to do with the current state of Marvel movies.

Marvel movies have seemingly decreased in quality, as Thor: Love and Thunder and the current Ant-Man 3 movies have been critically panned. Mark Ruffalo might be inadvertently stating that Marvel is in trouble, especially with someone like James Gunn no longer available.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is set to release on May 5, and it will be the final time this group of ragtag superheroes is seen with one another. While Marvel might keep some of the members around for further entries, it stands to reason that more than one of the members might die for the greater good.

Mark Ruffalo might be a fan of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and he could also be showcasing his support for Gunn to possibly cement his own turn at DC. This is just speculation, but Ruffalo is one of the last original Avengers team left, and his time as Hulk could be wrapping up soon.

