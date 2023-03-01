British Royal Family May Have Forced ‘Guardians 3’ to Be Pulled

in Marvel

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista)

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date has been locked and loaded for a while now, despite other quiet reshuffles along the way. The third outing for the Guardians comes from director James Gunn once again, but it has recently been announced that the fan-favorite director’s latest Marvel movie has been pulled.

Guardians of the Galaxy from 'Vol. 2'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) will be the 32nd movie in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and the second film overall in the new Marvel Phase Five. Phase Five began just two weeks ago with the release of Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which saw Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as their titular Marvel Comics-inspired roles of Ant-Man Scott Lang and Wasp Hope van Dyne.

There will be added pressure for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to perform well at the worldwide box office after Ant-Man 3‘s historic second-week drop; the film also has the tied lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes, joining Eternals (2021) with 48%. The previous installments in the Guardians trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), have grossed upwards of $750 million, with the latter topping $860 million.

Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, and Karen Gillan as Nebula stepping off a spaceship
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Confirmed: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Recast Ahead of Third Movie

Led by Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, the group of disparate misfits has become a popular addition to the MCU, appearing in both Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), in addition to their own self-titled movies and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) on Disney+. Last year, Pratt, Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri) appeared in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

May 5 will see the Guardians return once more in their third — and final — adventure; they will also be reunited, somehow, with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. But for one territory, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release has changed, being pulled forward by two days.

Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista)
Credit: Marvel Studios

In the United Kingdom, Disney has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, as opposed to its original planned date of May 5; the Marvel film will still release on May 5 in the United States.

While there is no concrete reason that the shift has happened, it may likely be due to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, which is happening on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The British Royal Family is hugely significant in the United Kingdom, and a national Bank Holiday has been announced for the following Monday (May 8). The close proximity of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s release on May 5 to the celebrations many Brits will be participating in over that subsequent weekend would likely reduce audience numbers massively during the film’s opening weekend.

Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Dave Bautista as Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2' (2017)
Credit: Marvel Studios

The pullback to May 3 allows more theatergoers to see the film before hunkering down to watch the new monarch’s coronation.

If this is, in part, a factor in Disney’s decision to shift the second Guardians sequel, then it does also pose the risk of more spoilers making their way online and to the masses before its release elsewhere two days later. Marvel Studios, of course, are notorious for including multiple easter eggs throughout its movies in addition to the often game-changing mid and post-credits scenes.

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Dave Bautista Reveals Everything: ‘Guardians’ Stars Will Leave Amid Franchise Fallout, Boycott

As this is the end of this current group of Guardians, it will be interesting to see how Marvel handles its position in Phase Five and whether it will be a rather self-contained narrative or one which inherently connects to the greater Multiverse Saga. This current saga will culminate in a few years’ time with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also stars Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, and Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogard. Daniela Melchior, Nico Santos, and Asim Chaudhry will all appear in undisclosed roles.

Will you be seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 early? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!