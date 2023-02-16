Kevin Feige Reveals Just What He Thinks About James Gunn’s DC Universe

Kevin Feige and James Gunn worked together, so what’s the verdict?

Though viewers can find superhero content from other studios, there’s no denying that the two main competitors in the genre are Marvel Studios and DC Studios. Each has curated dozens of films featuring some of the most beloved comic book characters of all time, from Batman and Superman to Spider-Man and Iron Man. So how does the head of Marvel Studios feel about his competition, who was formerly a Marvel director? He let fans know just this week.

James Gunn’s stint with Marvel Studios began with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), introducing a much different and much-needed tone shift to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His characters, Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoë Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) would go on to have several stand-alone films, as well as make significant cameos in films like Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

In 2022, Gunn was approached by Warner Bros. Discovery to be Co-CEO of the new DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, effectively ending Gunn’s relationship with Marvel after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). While it is disappointing for fans of the Guardians franchise, the story is told, and how could Gunn pass up a job offer like that? So, what did his former boss have to say about Gunn leading the new DC Universe moving forward?

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, covered by ComicBookMovie, Feige was very candid about what he thought when asked about James Gunn’s going to and leading DC Studios:

“[The conversation] was not dissimilar to when we talked about him doing The Suicide Squad. I said, ‘That’s awesome, and I can’t wait to see it.’ I’ve never been shy about loving those characters,” he explains. “I had Superman posters all over my walls in my childhood bedroom, and I went to work for the Donners, [film producers] Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner, because of Superman.”

“The notion of those characters being in such good hands with James is exciting, and it’s very cool – after he finishes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, of course. [Laughs]”

A very level-headed and professional response, which, in today’s world of Hollywood and entertainment, is very refreshing. Feige wishes Gunn well and has full confidence in his ability to carry forward the cherished characters of the DC Universe. Also reflected in the subtext of this response is confidence in his own product, which Feige believes Marvel will still be able to compete with DC moving forward.

Time will tell how Marvel and DC stack up against each other, but it will hopefully be a win-win for fans as the two superhero studio giants compete for audiences, each trying to do better than the other. Until then, it seems that both Feige and Gunn have parted on good terms and look forward to the future in their own franchises.

