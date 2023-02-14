James Gunn Reveals Identity of New Character In Final ‘Guardians’

With many Guardians characters on the way out, there’s one new one on the way in!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) marks the end of an era. For decades, the superhero genre was either extremely campy or took itself way too seriously, and it seemed like those were the only options. Then, along came Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Here was a superhero film that was hilarious, and had heart, that knew when to joke and when to be serious. It was just what the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed at the time, and now, what DC Studios needs. But all good things must come to an end.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has progressed, more and more of the key figures have stepped down, and no one can blame them. After 11 years as Iron Man/Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. stepped aside following Avengers: Endgame (2019). After almost as long playing Captain America/Steve Rogers, Chris Evans also retired, passing the shield on to the next generation. Though she was taken too soon, Scarlett Johansson also stepped down from being Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, allowing these three characters to end their stories.

It was only natural that they wouldn’t be the last. Sure, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) might stick around; his character was already thousands of years old when he was introduced, but as sad as it is, to avoid trite and repetitious stories and to give them an ending they deserve, more characters will have to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Next up on the chopping block? The Guardians of the Galaxy.

While fans don’t know for sure who all will be leaving the team, it’s a solid bet that franchise staples Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Drax (Dave Bautista), if not more, may see their final roundup. Bautista has said as much in previous interviews covered here at Inside the Magic, and Cooper has famously stated that he is done playing the character of Rocket. With so many departing, it seems only fitting that new characters might be introduced to take their place!

Some fans spotted what looks to be a new character or pet in one of the recent trailers that actually bears a strong resemblance to a loth cat from Star Wars. One such fan took the bold step to tag director James Gunn and ask, “What’s its name?” The director responded, introducing the world to the new cuddly-looking alien:

@JamesGunn replied:

Blurp.

#Blurp

Blurp may not be the next Grogu/Baby Yoda, but it may be the next hit critter from the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Little is known about the creature beyond its name, but it’ll definitely be an easy one to market, and hopefully, fans see a plush Blurp in the Parks before too long! One thing is for sure, Blurp will join the Guardians for their last ride together with Marvel Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters May 5 and stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. The final installment in the franchise promises laughs and plenty of tears as the team is torn apart.

What do you think about Blurp? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!