Marvel Officially Changing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Crew For New Series

Posted on by Kyle Burlingame
New look for the Guardians

Credit: US Weekly

It didn’t take long for Marvel to completely change the Guardians of the Galaxy crew for its new storyline.

Gamora with the Guardians of the Galaxy
Credit: Marvel Studios

In the MCU, fans are well aware that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) will be the last movie for several actors. Bradley Cooper has expressed no interest in returning, Dave Bautista has made it very clear he isn’t coming back, and other actors might not return for another Guardians movie but might show up in a different MCU project.

Overall, it’s James Gunn‘s last MCU film, and it will be bittersweet. With the Higher Evolutionary as the main villain, Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock in the mix, and a rogue Gamora, there will be many things for the Guardians crew to face, and it seems like they won’t all survive.

Guardians of the Galaxy flying into a fight
Credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel comics are changing their rost, and so far, not including members like Nova, Moondragon, and Quasar. Marvel might have decided it was best only to include members from the MCU roster. Drax, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and Star-Lord will return, but they will look radically different in the new series.

The new storyline will be called “Grootfall,” and the picture Marvel released doesn’t include Rocket or Groot and so the story could be about Groot dying with Rocket’s death right after. If so, the series would be starting on a very dark set of events, and it seems like the creators of the storyline wanted a mix of genres for the new character designs.

Guardians of the Galaxy crew
Credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel announced the story and showed the new costumes with Star-Lord in a poncho looking like a rugged gunslinger, Mantis sporting a large cybernetic hand or gauntlet, Drax covered in furs, and Nebula and Gamora in low-tech suits:

Grootfall Guardians of the Galaxy costumes
Credit: Marvel Comics
The series will officially launch in April, leaving fans a few months to wonder what the heck is happening with Groot and where Rocket is, but it doesn’t look great for Groot due to the ominous title.
Do you think this new Guardians of the Galaxy series will be worth it? Let us know in the comment below!

