James Gunn’s DCU Might Already Include Keanu Reeves

James Gunn‘s DCU will be a fresh start, and Keanu Reeves might be included in the franchises’s future.

Fans now know that Chapter 1 of the DCU: “Gods and Monsters” will begin a new age for DC fans. With Superman and Batman at the forefront, fans can expect a very different universe with a hopeful and inspiring Superman and a new iteration of Batman never before seen in live-action.

James Gunn is hard at work to ensure that the DCU starts off on the right start, and in the meantime, fans get a few more DCEU movies before the universe is reset. Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) will be a fun adventure as some gods aren’t happy with heroes like Shazam using their powers.

Ezra Miller‘s The Flash (2023) will be the tipping point for the DC universe as the movie will reset the entire DC universe and set the stage for the DCU with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) coming out a few months later. It’s a good time to be a DC fan, and Keanu Reeves reveals that he just might be coming in Chapter 2 of the DCU.

While on Reddit for a special event, Reeves confirmed that he did talk with James Gunn about his role as Constantine. It’s no secret that Keanu loved his role as John Constantine and wanted to do a sequel. Beforehand, the movie was never greenlit, but a few months ago, rumors circulated that the winds had changed and that Constantine 2 was in the works.

With the whole DC reset, it’s unclear what will happen, but there’s a special place for Keanu to return for the sequel if James Gunn doesn’t want the actor as Constantine for the DCU. Unlike Marvel, DC has already created a great system for including stories that don’t fit inside their main universe.

DC: Elseworlds is where stories like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker will be part of as they are high-quality stories that deserve to be made even if the story doesn’t fit in the main universe. Gunn has clarified that fans shouldn’t expect many projects to get this special label because DC only wants to make high-quality content if it isn’t part of the DCU.

If Reeves actually gets the role, fans could expect him to return sooner if Constantine 2 is part of DC: Elseworlds. If not, the movie will probably be years out, as Chapter 1 is years away.

