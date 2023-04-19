“They Deserve to Die!” OG ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Reacts to Franchise Being Rebooted

in Harry Potter

Voldemort in Harry Potter

Some Harry Potter cast members have already reacted to the reboot!

Well, it didn’t take very long for Warner Bros. to hit reset on Harry Potter. While it has been 12 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) was released, it’s only been 12 months since Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Okay, so the upcoming HBO Max series will be an adaptation of the Harry Potter stories only, so there’s an argument to made that 12 years is long enough, but it’s still a pretty lazy step forward for the franchise (or backwards, even).

Harry Potter screaming "he was their friend" in Prisoner of Azkaban
The series will be a “decade-long” adaptation, comprised of seven seasons, each of them dedicated in their entirety to one of the seven books, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Meanwhile, a new film is also rumored to be in the works, which would see the return of original Harry Potter cast members, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, reprising their roles as Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger. However, this would exist in the original timeline, and have nothing to do with the HBO reboot.

Harry, Ron, and Hermione in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
The film would follow Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. are yet to make any casting announcements for the upcoming series, however, there are rumors that Harry, Ron, and Hermione have already been replaced, but at the same time it’s been reported that an official Harry Potter casting call is underway.

Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Harry Potter in Prisoner of Azakban
Either way, there’s no stopping the reboot now — it’s full-speed ahead, just like the Hogwarts Express once it’s departed Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station in London!

But was a Harry Potter reboot always going to happen? Well, the odds are it would have happened at some point, but it has undoubtedly been brought forward by the poor critical and financial performances of the last two Fantastic Beasts installments.

Newt Scamander looking for the Niffler in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'
Talks of a reboot has done the rounds for years, though. In fact, it was brought up in an interview with a number of the original Harry Potter cast members way back in 2012, in an interview with Digital Spy. In the video, the interviewer positions the idea of a “remake” to the cast members, mentioning that Daniel Radcliffe had previously said that, at some point in the future, he believes a remake will happen.

Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, seemed pretty happy with the idea, saying, “I’m already signed up! Lucius Malfoy will be my part,” however, he did then add, “I can’t see audiences boring of them [the films] anytime soon!”

Luna Lovegood wearing her Quibbler glasses in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Ronald Weasley actor Rupert Grint said that he’d “be quite looking forward to seeing a remake,” and said that it’s “quite likely” to happen. Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood, said “it’s hard to get your head around the idea” of a remake, but said that she hopes “the stories live on forever”, pointing out that any new Harry Potter material, even a reboot, is good for the original films and the books.

Actress Natalie Tena, however, who plays Nymphadora Tonks in the films, didn’t seem at all impressed with the idea. Clearly against a Harry Potter reboot, Tena jokingly responded, saying, “If they do [remake the films], they deserve to die! I really, really don’t think they should do that!” When she was then asked how she would feel about it happening, she said, “No, no, it’s terrible! Think of something original.”

Remus Lupin and Tonks in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
We can’t say we blame Tena for being so passionate about the Harry Potter films! And she certainly isn’t wrong — a remake of the seven books isn’t original.

And news of the reboot hasn’t exactly gone down well with fans, with many even describing the new HBO teaser, which borrows the font, footage, and music from the film series — as “lazy”, “unoriginal”, and “uninspired”.

Check it out for yourself below:

There is currently no release date for HBO’s Harry Potter series.

How do you feel about the Harry Potter reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

