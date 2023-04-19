“They Deserve to Die!” OG ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Reacts to Franchise Being Rebooted

Okay, so the upcoming HBO Max series will be an adaptation of the Harry Potter stories only, so there’s an argument to made that 12 years is long enough, but it’s still a pretty lazy step forward for the franchise (or backwards, even).

Related: Fans Outraged Following ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot News, Continue to Slam JK Rowling

Related: All 10 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

The film would follow Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. are yet to make any casting announcements for the upcoming series, however, there are rumors that Harry, Ron, and Hermione have already been replaced, but at the same time it’s been reported that an official Harry Potter casting call is underway.

Related: First ‘Harry Potter’, Now Another Massive Franchise Gets HBO Max Series

Either way, there’s no stopping the reboot now — it’s full-speed ahead, just like the Hogwarts Express once it’s departed Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station in London!

But was a Harry Potter reboot always going to happen? Well, the odds are it would have happened at some point, but it has undoubtedly been brought forward by the poor critical and financial performances of the last two Fantastic Beasts installments.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Could Be Wizarding World’s Answer to ‘The Flash’!

Talks of a reboot has done the rounds for years, though. In fact, it was brought up in an interview with a number of the original Harry Potter cast members way back in 2012, in an interview with Digital Spy. In the video, the interviewer positions the idea of a “remake” to the cast members, mentioning that Daniel Radcliffe had previously said that, at some point in the future, he believes a remake will happen.

Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, seemed pretty happy with the idea, saying, “I’m already signed up! Lucius Malfoy will be my part,” however, he did then add, “I can’t see audiences boring of them [the films] anytime soon!”

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Defends JK Rowling Amid Prequel Controversy

Ronald Weasley actor Rupert Grint said that he’d “be quite looking forward to seeing a remake,” and said that it’s “quite likely” to happen. Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood, said “it’s hard to get your head around the idea” of a remake, but said that she hopes “the stories live on forever”, pointing out that any new Harry Potter material, even a reboot, is good for the original films and the books.

Actress Natalie Tena, however, who plays Nymphadora Tonks in the films, didn’t seem at all impressed with the idea. Clearly against a Harry Potter reboot, Tena jokingly responded, saying, “If they do [remake the films], they deserve to die! I really, really don’t think they should do that!” When she was then asked how she would feel about it happening, she said, “No, no, it’s terrible! Think of something original.”

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot “Banned” Ahead of Release

We can’t say we blame Tena for being so passionate about the Harry Potter films! And she certainly isn’t wrong — a remake of the seven books isn’t original.

And news of the reboot hasn’t exactly gone down well with fans, with many even describing the new HBO teaser, which borrows the font, footage, and music from the film series — as “lazy”, “unoriginal”, and “uninspired”.

Check it out for yourself below:

Related: 12 Major Deaths In the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ranked

There is currently no release date for HBO’s Harry Potter series.

How do you feel about the Harry Potter reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!