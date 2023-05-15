WB Promises Future ‘Harry Potter’ Installments “Will Not Be Direct Adaptations of the Books and Films”

There are a lot more Harry Potter installments on the horizon than just the HBO reboot…

It’s a very busy time for the Wizarding World, with the release of open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023), a confirmed television series-reboot heading for HBO, rumors of a ninth film in the main Harry Potter series, and now, a Quidditch game! That’s more Harry Potter installments than you can shake your wand at!

Recently, Warner Bros. announced, and to no real surprise considering the sport was left out of Hogwarts Legacy, that a Quidditch game is in development. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA) will be the next Wizarding World title from publisher Portkey Games.

While there’s no trailer or release date as yet, we’d be lying if we said we don’t know quite a bit about the game already. For starters, it’s going to, of course, revolve around the iconic Wizarding World sport. Not only that, but there’s already a live website.

There’s not a ton of info on there, while a Frequently Asked Questions page already answers many questions we have about the game.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is described as “a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport”, and will be an online multiplayer experience in which players can customize their own characters.

But there’s one piece of information that stands out above the rest. The following is in response to the question “What type of games will be developed under Portkey Games?”:

Portkey Games will enable developers to create a variety of new and immersive gaming experiences that are all inspired by JK Rowling’s original stories. These experiences have not been written by JK Rowling and will not be direct adaptations of the books and films. These are games that have been created for the fans, by game-makers who themselves are fans of and have been inspired by the Wizarding World.

What really catches our eyes is the first and second line: Portkey Games will enable developers to create a variety of new and immersive gaming experiences that are all inspired by JK Rowling’s original stories. These experiences have not been written by JK Rowling and will not be direct adaptations of the books and films.

A “variety of new and immersive gaming experiences”? Sounds like Hogwarts Legacy and Quidditch Champions won’t be the only Harry Potter installments from Portkey Games, and that, unlike the upcoming Harry Potter reboot, and also the eight Harry Potter films, future Harry Potter installments “will not be direct adaptations of the books and films”.

Along with Simon Pegg (Phineas Nigellus Black) and Luke Youngblood (Everett Clopton), the Hogwarts Legacy cast includes Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething (the main character/Fifth Year student), Lesley Nicol (Deputy Head Professor Matilda Weasley), Kandace Caine (Divination Professor Onai), Sohm Kapila (Astronomy Professor Satyavati Shah), Asif Ali (Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan), and Jason Anthony (Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat).

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Check out the official teaser for the Harry Potter reboot below:

Hogwarts Legacy is on sale now. There’s currently no release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions or HBO’s Harry Potter series.

What other Harry Potter games do you think Portkey Games will release in the future? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!