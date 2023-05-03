Hermione Granger’s Recasting In HBO Reboot Could Spark Outrage Among Fans

Remember when JK Rowling only ever came under fire for retrospectively changing Harry Potter characters such as Albus Dumbledore and Hermione Granger in an alleged attempt to “jump on the bandwagon”? Oh, the good old days…

When Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016) first arrived on stage back in 2016, Harry Potter fans couldn’t have been more excited — their beloved franchise had transcended the world of literature and film and found its way onto London’s West End, of all places.

The show, of course, had a new set of actors playing the likes of Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger, all of whom were the same age as they are in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) epilogue, “19 years later”.

And though most people didn’t seem bothered by Eswatini-born actress Noma Dumezweni playing Hermione Granger, there were some fans who were. For the most part, though, the backlash probably had very little to do with the fact that Hermione is White in the films.

At the time, JK Rowling branded naysayers of the casting as “a bunch of racists”, but what had those who weren’t actually racist gritting their teeth was the fact the author insisted that the Harry Potter books never reveal Hermione’s ethnicity or skin tone, yet in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, she writes, “Hermione’s white face was sticking out from behind a tree”, which led to more confusion.

Was Rowling simply trying to be “woke” by suggesting that Hermione was always Black? While the word “woke” wasn’t as frequently used back then as it is now (did it even exist?), and perhaps “jumping on the bandwagon” was a more popular term at the time, many fans believed that these character-changes were nothing more than virtue-signalling.

After all, this wasn’t the first time Rowling had seemingly tried to retrospectively change a Harry Potter character in a possible attempt to appear progressive, having previously said in an interview that Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore is gay, despite never stating this in the books.

Either way, there’s nothing wrong with Dumbledore being gay, or Hermione being Black. Sure, if the ninth Harry Potter film that’s rumored to be in development replaces Emma Watson with an actress of a different ethnicity, then people would absolutely have the right to be a bit miffed. Yes, The Cursed Child might be “canon”, but it’s just a stage show.

But what about the upcoming Harry Potter reboot?

Recently, Warner Bros. and HBO Max announced that a “decade-long” adaptation of the Harry Potter books was heading to the streaming service, which will be comprised of seven seasons, each focusing on one book.

It has also been confirmed that the reboot will be the most “faithful” adaptation yet. Now, Warner Bros. and HBO are gearing up for a casting call, while rumor has it they intend to make the new cast a lot more “diverse”, which may very well include Hermione Granger.

As the casting call will reportedly take place over the next nine months, it’s likely we’ll find out pretty soon. Ultimately, though, it doesn’t matter if Hermione does turn out to be Black in the Harry Potter reboot — because it’s a reboot.

Meanwhile, JK Rowling has ordered a “large stock of champagne” ready for all the backlash and boycotting, which is inevitable when you consider how much heat the open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) got in the months leading up to its release.

And should Hermione be race-swapped in the reboot, Rowling may need to order even more champagne (the chances are she’ll know well in advance, especially seeing as she’s the executive producer and has “final say” on casting). Just look at how some fans have reacted to Ariel being race-swapped in The Little Mermaid (2023), or some characters in Peter Pan and Wendy (2023).

Check out the official teaser for the Harry Potter reboot below:

It was also recently announced that Hogwarts Legacy is already getting a follow-up in the form of brand-new game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA)

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Hogwarts Legacy are on sale now. There’s currently no release date for HBO’s Harry Potter series or Quidditch Champions.

Do you think Hermione Granger will be race-swapped in the reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!