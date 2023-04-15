‘Harry Potter’ Reboot May Have Already Cast Harry, Ron, and Hermione

A report from Yahoo!, which cites an uncredited TikTok user as having “gone viral after sharing rumored casting details”, lists a number of actors rumored to be associated with Harry Potter characters, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

And without further ado, the rumored new Harry Potter cast is as follows:

Toby Woolf — Harry Potter

According to the alleged TikTok “insider”, British actor Toby Woolf, best known for TV shows such as The Last Post (2017), will replace Daniel Radcliffe as the Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter. However, Toby is now 14 years’ old, which is odd considering the Harry Potter reboot is said to start from scratch with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone making up the first season, which would put Harry at 11…

Related: Fans Outraged Following ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot News, Continue to Slam JK Rowling

Bronte Carmichael — Hermione Granger

Best known for starring in the live-action Winnie-the-Pooh remake Christopher Robin (2018), British actress Bronte Carmichael is rumored to play Hermione Granger, following in the footsteps of Emma Watson. Like Toby Woolf, however, Bronte is also 14 years’ old, which does leave us feeling somewhat suspicious about this rumor.

Related: First ‘Harry Potter’, Now Another Massive Franchise Gets HBO Max Series

Joshua Pickering — Ron Weasley

British actor Joshua Pickering, who will be appearing in this year’s live-action Disney remake Peter Pan and Wendy (2023), will apparently play Ronald Weasley (we think he shares an uncanny resemblance to Rupert Grint!).

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Could Be Wizarding World’s Answer to ‘The Flash’!

We think we’ll stop right there before we get too ahead of ourselves, though, however, the article does continue with other alleged Harry Potter cast members, with Adam Driver as Severus Snape (which we suspect is nothing more than a spot of fan-casting), Helen Mirren as Minerva McGonagall, and African-American actor Blair Underwood as Albus Dumbledore, as well as Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton, this time as Lucius Malfoy, his on-screen father who was played by Jason Isaacs in the Harry Potter films.

There has been no official announcement from Warner Bros. or HBO Max on casting for the Harry Potter reboot, so it’s best to take this rumor with a very big pinch of salt. Meanwhile, another rumor suggests that there’s a ninth Harry Potter film in the works, which would see the return of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Exactly how this would work alongside a newly-cast reboot, though, remains to be seen.

Related: All 10 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

A ninth film would follow Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011).

Although it would technically be the twelfth Harry Potter film, when you include the three spin-off films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Check out the official Harry Potter Max teaser below, which has already sparked some backlash due to its lack of originality:

Related: 12 Major Deaths In the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ranked

There is currently no release date for HBO’s Harry Potter series.

Do you think these actors would make a great Harry, Ron, and Hermione? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!