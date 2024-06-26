BREAKING: ‘Harry Potter’ Television Series Confirms Two Major Stars

The upcoming live-action Harry Potter television series has finally landed some big names.

Since the Wizarding World reboot was announced a few years ago, which came as a surprise to many fans, we haven’t had much in the way of a proper update.

Last year, we did get a half-baked teaser that used the same Hogwarts Castle design and the same John Williams score as the movies, but in the meantime, “Potterheads” have simply had to make do with the open-world video game “Hogwarts Legacy” (2023).

Watch the teaser for the new Harry Potter series below, per Max:

But now, WizardingWorld.com, one of the many official Harry Potter websites, has reported that the upcoming television series has finally found its creative team.

Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession and His Dark Materials and Killing Eve) is showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod (also behind Succession as well as Game of Thrones and The Last of Us) is executive producer and will direct several episodes.

This news comes just a day after Deadline reported that the series, along with Welcome to Derry — the television series prequel to the two Stephen King’s It movies — will move from Max to HBO due to Warner Bros. Discovery “changing its strategy” for big-budget TV shows.

Per WizardingWorld.com, the series will be “a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series” by JK Rowling and will “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

Of course, recasting the likes of Hermione Granger, Ronald Weasley, Albus Dumbledore, Rubeus Hagrid, Severus Snape, Draco Malfoy, Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort, and the Boy Who Lived himself, who were previously played by Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Harris/Michael Gambon, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman, Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes, and Daniel Radcliffe, respectively, will be difficult for many fans to accept.

Related: All 5 ‘Harry Potter’ Timelines Explained, Including the Reboot Fortunately, as the series will last for seven seasons, each one based on one of the novels by JK Rowling — who is also onboard as an executive producer — fans will be thrilled to know that the show won’t be omitting as much material from the books as the eight films did. The website adds that “each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

There’s no release date for the Harry Potter series.

Are you excited about the Harry Potter television series/reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!