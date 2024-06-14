Universal Announces the End of ‘Jurassic World,’ ‘Harry Potter’ Attractions at Parks

Universal Orlando Resort may soon welcome its new Epic Universe in 2025, but it’s still business as usual at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

For those planning their upcoming summer vacations, take note that the resort has just announced the end of its popular Jurassic World and Harry Potter attractions.

Universal Takes Over

Over the last few decades, Universal Orlando Resort has existed in the shadows of its neighbor, Walt Disney World Resort. Together, these two theme park resorts, as well as other offerings like SeaWorld Orlando, have seen the Sunshine State become a hub of destination tourism.

There’s a reason Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park is the most visited theme park in the world. It captures the unique fairytale charm of a 100-year-old legacy. That said, in recent years, Universal has pulled away from the Mouse and is now forging ahead with a development intensity not seen by Disney for a long time.

In 2023, Universal Destinations & Experiences revealed two new additions to its global empire: Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, and the Universal Horror Unleashed experience in Las Vegas, Nevada. The addition of a horror-themed destination is not unusual, considering how popular the Halloween Horror Nights event is at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Both of these additions saw Universal break out of the traditional East and West Coast model, which some fans claimed was akin to Disney’s major 1990s expansion plans under former CEO Michael Eisner.

Back in Florida, perhaps the most exciting new addition to the theme park landscape is the arrival of Universal’s Epic Universe. The sprawling 750-acre theme park will feature all-new themed lands, attractions, and even an in-park hotel. It is due to open in 2025.

Universal Reveals the End of Attractions

While fans of the Universal parks await the addition of these major new destinations, guests visiting Studios or Islands of Adventure in the coming months can experience familiar attractions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, as well as the upcoming summer entertainment schedule.

Universal Orlando Resort has now confirmed when guests will have to wave goodbye to these summer events. Including many iconic franchises and characters under Universal’s huge umbrella, the three summer entertainment options–Hogwarts Always, CineSational: “A Symphonic Spectacular,” and Universal Mega Movie Parade–will debut over the coming weeks.

Hogwarts Always takes place over Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at the Hogsmeade side of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The nighttime show opens on Friday, June 14, 2024, and replaces The Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle.

“Experience the wonder of Hogwarts™ Always, a breathtaking new show that takes you on a magical journey through a school year at Hogwarts™,” writes the official Universal Orlando Resort website. “Enjoy unforgettable music and incredible moments of wizardry, all set against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts™ castle.”

While Hogwarts Always has only just begun entertaining guests, Universal has confirmed that the show will end on August 25, 2024. It should be noted that the Harry Potter-themed event is only performed on select nights.

As for CineSational: “A Symphonic Spectacular,” the show is also opening on June 14 and playing select nights through August 25. The light and water spectacular takes place over in Hollywood at Universal Studios Florida.

The official event page states, “Be swept away on a cinematic journey for your senses with stirring film scores and dancing fountains. “Relive your favorite movie moments through powerful soundtracks that evoke the mystery and magic of Harry Potter™, the pulse-pounding excitement of Jurassic World, and the gripping suspense of Jaws.”

Coming on July 3 will be the Universal Mega Movie Parade. Like CineSensational, the parade will take place in Hollywood at the Studios theme park. Universal has confirmed that the parade will close to all guests on November 14, where it will seemingly be replaced by the seasonal offering, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

“Your favorite movie characters leap off the screen and spring to life in a daytime parade,” the synopsis reads. “Excite all your emotions as you feel the roar of the T. rex, enjoy the adventure of E.T., embrace your true colors with Trolls, and more. You’ll laugh, you’ll cheer, you’ll relive memorable movie moments the whole family can enjoy.”

It will be interesting to see what Universal Destinations & Experiences will deliver at its new Epic Universe theme park. Chances are the entertainment profile will be even bigger than what the resort already offers.

With five new areas (Celestial Park, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: The Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD), Universal has a lot of space to introduce fresh entertainment experiences alongside its new attraction offering.

And it may not stop there.

This week, it was shared that Universal now had the ability to develop hundreds more acres of land in the Epic Universe area, revealing that Universal’s plans to own its own version of Walt Disney World are well underway.

Across the pond, Universal is also dipping its two into the landscape of the United Kingdom, with a so-called Universal Great Britain resort potentially coming to Bedfordshire in the future.

The Comcast Corporation, which owns Universal Destinations & Experiences, purchased a 476-acre parcel of land last year and held a period of public engagement between April and May 2024.

What is your favorite time to go to Universal Orlando Resort? Are you excited about the new parks coming soon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!