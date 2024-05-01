Universal Confirms Total Epic Universe Takeover Happening This Month

Universal Studios is teasing an “epic” announcement.

Related: Urgent Disney Land Closure Notice Issued: Operations Ceased, Rides Removed

The Universal Orlando Resort is already one of the world’s most popular theme park destinations. With so many incredible rides and attractions to enjoy, as well as dozens of restaurants and shops to explore, Universal Orlando truly is one of a kind.

Guests will find two theme parks here, as well as a water park called Volcano Bay. While guests can do some serious shopping and eating thanks to a district called Universal CityWalk, the resort is best known for providing guests with jaw-dropping, innovative experiences, some of which have entertained guests for decades. However, all of this is about to change with the release of Epic Universe.

Epic Universe was officially announced back in 2019 and is shaping up to be one of the most exciting developments in the entire theme park industry. This massive new expansion will act as Universal Orlando’s third theme park, standing side by side against Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Guests can expect to find dozens of new rides, attractions, lands, and experiences in Epic Universe, with the new theme park featuring a ton of iconic and world-famous brands, such as Harry Potter, DreamWorks, and Super Mario, just to name a few.

Related: Disney Officially Bans ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Music, Removed From the Public

Epic Universe is scheduled to open in the summer of 2025, though the new theme park still needs an official opening date. Fans have been debating about Epic Universe’s opening day for years, with Universal keeping the official release date under wraps.

However, some exciting information is on the way, as revealed by Universal itself. The official Universal Orlando Resort account recently shared a mysterious tweet, including a short video with a date attached.

The tweet references May 5, 2024, and is accompanied by some very “epic” sounding music.

Related: Universal Closes off New Experiences, Attractions to Select Attendees, Report Claims

While nothing has been confirmed, it’s highly likely this date will be the day Universal finally reveals Epic Universe’s opening date. At the very least, some very exciting information regarding Epic Universe will be revealed on May 2.

Universal and Disney have been huge competitors for decades, especially within the theme park world. Walt Disney World is just a few miles away from Universal Orlando, and the two theme park destinations attract hundreds of millions of guests each year.

While competition has always been stiff, the arrival of Epic Universe will undoubtedly kick things up a notch for Disney, which has yet to announce plans for expansion in the near future. Several new rides and attractions are currently being developed at Disney, but nothing is on the scale of Epic Universe.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? What’s your favorite theme park?