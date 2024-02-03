Universal Confirms More ‘Harry Potter’, Nintendo, Monsters, and Dragons Coming to Massive New Theme Park

This past week, Universal dropped some massive news and finally revealed Epic Universe in full glory. With all five lands confirmed, let’s look at everything new coming to this giant theme park in 2025.

Epic Universe to Expand on Several Intellectual Properties in 2025

Universal confirmed the following themed lands are officially coming to Epic Universe in 2025:

Celestial Park – Universal’s IP and original park section, jam-packed with a 500-room resort, two new rides, and plenty of sightseeing, shopping, and dining.

The Dark Universe is Universal’s love letter to its Classic Monsters, allowing guests of all ages to experience these legends in an all-new way.

How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk – An immersive land that will cover the entire Dragon franchise we have all come to know and love.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic – this new expansion will include areas and themes from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film franchises

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – A world built and designed to immerse fans of all ages into Mario, Donkey Kong, and so many more Nintendo characters.

With these lands no longer being rumors, Universal took charge of properly revealing everything coming to this theme park with a seven-minute video. The video showcased what fans can expect the lands to look like, along with which characters they will be able to meet and greet next year. But before that, let’s walk down memory lane and see where this all started.

Universal Announces New Major Theme Park

In the enchanting realm of Orlando, Florida, a groundbreaking venture is unfolding — Universal Epic Universe, a captivating theme park currently in the works. Unveiled to the world in August 2019, this upcoming addition marks the fourth jewel in the crown of Universal Orlando, joining the ranks of its sibling theme parks, including the aqueous wonderland Volcano Bay.

The journey to bring Epic Universe to life faced a temporary setback in 2020 as the world grappled with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, undeterred, construction regained momentum in March 2021, ensuring that the dream of an extraordinary theme park would persist.

The genesis of Universal’s Epic Universe was announced on August 1, 2019, when NBCUniversal declared its ambitious plan to craft a new narrative in the theme park realm. Tom Williams, the then-chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, tantalizingly teased that Epic Universe would be the epitome of the company’s “most immersive and innovative theme park.”

Beyond the veil of secrecy, Comcast and NBCUniversal projected the creation of a staggering 14,000 jobs spanning diverse domains such as professional, technical, culinary, and specialized positions. However, the curtain shrouding the park’s potential opening date remained firmly in place during the initial revelation.

It wasn’t until October 2019 that Universal shed light on the timeline, setting the stage for Epic Universe to unveil its wonders in 2023. The concept art, deliberately ambiguous, hinted at a tapestry of experiences, with speculations rife about dedicated lands for beloved franchises like How to Train Your Dragon, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Universal Classic Monsters, and the iconic Nintendo realms of Super Mario and Donkey Kong.

As whispers of the park’s offerings circulated, January 2020 brought forth confirmation from multiple Comcast executives — SUPER NINTENDO WORLD would indeed find a home within Epic Universe. The confirmation set the stage for the official revelation in February 2023. CEO Mark Woodbury declared SUPER NINTENDO WORLD the “worst-kept secret in history,” adding more anticipation to the unfolding epic. The saga of Universal Epic Universe continues, promising an unparalleled tapestry of enchantment and innovation for all who dare to dream.

COVID-19 Delays Epic Universe Indefinitely

In a twist of fate fueled by the unpredictable course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Epic Universe project faced an indefinite delay in July 2020. However, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Comcast brought a glimmer of hope on March 3, 2021, by officially declaring the recommencement of construction, rekindling the dreams of a spectacular theme park.

Fast forward to January 27, 2022, and Jeff Shell, the visionary CEO of NBCUniversal, made a triumphant announcement during an earnings call — the eagerly awaited park was set to open its doors in the vibrant Summer of 2025. The news reverberated swiftly, echoed by the resort’s official Twitter account shortly after that, adding excitement to the much-anticipated revelation.

On May 5, 2022, Universal made an unexpected yet strategic move by offering a generous 13-acre (5.3 ha) land near the Epic Universe construction site to develop a Brightline rail route commuter station. This unexpected synergy hinted at a future where accessibility and connectivity would play pivotal roles in the Epic Universe experience.

2023 Brings Things Back Into Full Motion

As the narrative continued to unfold, March 8, 2023, brought about a momentous shift in the Universal Parks and Resorts landscape. With flair, CEO Mark Woodbury revealed the division’s rebranding to “Universal Destinations & Experiences.” Alongside this transformation, a subtle adjustment to the park’s name emerged — from Universal’s Epic Universe to Universal Epic Universe.

The modified logo, unveiled in tandem with this announcement, underwent a symbolic metamorphosis, bidding farewell to the apostrophe and the letter “s” in a design that mirrored the evolution of Universal’s grand vision.

With each revelation, Universal Epic Universe inches closer to reality, promising not just a theme park but an immersive journey into unparalleled destinations and experiences. The tale of its evolution continues, shaping a narrative that sparks curiosity and captivates the imagination.

New Lands and Adventures Confirmed

As mentioned above, Epic Universe’s design is set to revolutionize the theme park experience with a dynamic hub-and-spoke format. Picture a central hub as the beating heart, from which four captivating themed lands extend like spokes, each boasting a uniquely-themed gateway that beckons visitors into a realm of wonder and excitement.

This innovative layout promises a seamless and immersive exploration of diverse and enchanting realms, making Epic Universe not just a theme park but a symphony of experiences waiting to unfold. The anticipation builds as the hub-and-spoke format weaves a tapestry of excitement, inviting visitors to embark on a journey that transcends the ordinary.

So what are these five new lands going to give guests in 2025? Let’s find out.

Celestial Park: A Celestial Haven

At the heart of the Epic Universe, Celestial Park emerges as a mesmerizing hub, seamlessly connecting the various realms within the theme park. Drawing inspiration from the cosmos, the garden boasts intricate design motifs rooted in astrology and astronomic wonders. This celestial haven serves as the nexus, uniting the other four areas and featuring the grandeur of the Helios Grand Hotel.

Attractions:

Starfall Racers (Dual-Track Roller Coaster): Feel the thrill as you embark on a celestial journey aboard a dueling roller coaster manufactured by the renowned Mack Rides. The constellations above will guide you through twists, turns, and cosmic adventures. Constellation Carousel (SeaGlass Carousel): Revel in the enchantment of a celestial-themed carousel flat ride reminiscent of the SeaGlass Carousel in New York. Let the mesmerizing constellations surround you as you whirl through this celestial odyssey. Astronomica (Splash Pad): For a refreshing celestial encounter, venture into Astronomica, a splash pad where water dances to the rhythm of the stars—a perfect spot to cool off and let the cosmic wonders spark your imagination.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: Mario’s Kingdom

Step into the iconic SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a vibrant realm dedicated to beloved Nintendo franchises. The entrance, seamlessly connected to Celestial Park, is a whimsical Warp Pipe, setting the tone for the fantastical adventures that await. Centered around the Mario franchise, this land promises an immersive experience.

Attractions:

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge (Augmented Reality Dark Ride): Dive into the world of Mario Kart with this groundbreaking augmented reality racing simulator. Face off against Bowser in a thrilling race that blurs the lines between reality and the Mushroom Kingdom. Yoshi’s Adventure (Omnimover): Embark on a gentle journey with everyone’s favorite dinosaur, Yoshi. This omnimover attraction offers a delightful exploration of the Mario universe, filled with charm and whimsy. Mine Cart Madness (Roller Coaster): Venture into the Donkey Kong-themed section for a roller coaster experience like never before. The patented “Boom Coaster” adds a dynamic twist, creating the illusion of trains jumping over gaps in a false track, bringing the excitement of Mine Cart Madness to life.

As Epic Universe unfolds, Celestial Park and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD beckon adventurers into a realm where imagination knows no bounds. From celestial wonders to pixelated adventures, the magic of Universal Epic Universe awaits!

Dark Universe

Dark Universe is a themed area at Universal’s new theme park, Epic Universe, in Orlando, Florida. The area is inspired by Universal’s classic monsters and horror films. Visitors will encounter Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s experiments in a shadowy landscape filled with monsters, mystery, and myth.

The land is inspired by Universal’s classic horror movies and features attractions such as: