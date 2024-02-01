‘Back to the Future’ Will Be Acknowledged at Epic Universe

Epic Universe is ramping up to open in just over a year, and Universal is not slowing down. Some exciting news is that the theme park giant will acknowledge a classic and retired attraction. Let’s dig in.

Universal Orlando Resort Makes Huge Announcement About Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled an exclusive sneak peek at Epic Universe, the colossal new theme park set to open next year near its current attractions, including Volcano Bay, Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Florida.

After a half-decade of anticipation, Universal has officially disclosed the thematic areas that will grace Epic Universe. Adding an extra layer of excitement to the revelation is the announcement of a brand-new land intricately designed by Universal, which will join the ranks of the previously speculated themed areas. Brace yourselves for this monumental addition to the Universal Orlando experience:

Celestial Park – Universal’s IP and original park section, jam-packed with a 500-room resort, two new rides, and plenty of sightseeing, shopping, and dining.

The Dark Universe is Universal’s love letter to its Classic Monsters, allowing guests of all ages to experience these legends in an all-new way.

How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk – An immersive land that will cover the entire Dragon franchise we have all come to know and love.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic – this new expansion will include areas and themes from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film franchises

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – A world built and designed to immerse fans of all ages into Mario, Donkey Kong, and so many more Nintendo characters.

But the biggest reveal was Celestial Park, Universal’s themed land that will not be an intellectual property. Coming to this newly themed land will be a roller coaster called Starfall Racers, which appears to be paying respect to a former Back to the Future now-retired attraction that everyone loved.

According to Drew (@DrewDisneyDude on X, formally Twitter), Universal seems to be paying homage to the former Back to the Future attraction that used to be inside Universal Studios Florida. Check out their analysis below:

The best detail shared by Universal Orlando yesterday about Epic Universe? The back of each coaster vehicle on Starfall Racers is going to feature a nod to, presumably, the DeLorean. “… just know that there’s a gift for true Universal fans on the back of each coaster vehicle.… pic.twitter.com/1WxzS2OICy — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) January 31, 2024

The best detail shared by Universal Orlando yesterday about Epic Universe? The back of each coaster vehicle on Starfall Racers is going to feature a nod to, presumably, the DeLorean. “… just know that there’s a gift for true Universal fans on the back of each coaster vehicle. Truly outatime!”

Back to the Future: The Ride was a motion simulator attraction at Universal Studios Florida that opened in 1991 and closed in 2007. The ride was based on the Back to the Future franchise and featured the world’s most extensive permanent theater sound system.

In 2007, Universal Studios Florida replaced the Future: The Ride with The Simpsons Ride. However, some fans have speculated that the ride might return.

The source comes directly from the Universal Blogs website, where an article detailed the abovementioned information. Now, this is presumably the attraction that the article describes, with no other ride coming to mind; the former Back to the Future ride makes the most sense to bring back in a way that honors the ride so many people loved and enjoyed in the ’90s and early ’00s.

Over at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Park also used to have the Back to the Future: The Ride, which closed around the same time as the one in Orlando. Universal Epic Universe paying homage to this attraction would be fantastic and make many guests happy. The Universal creative team is working hard to ensure that every attraction within these new expansive worlds fits the theme park entertainment levels but with much more power and excitement. Universal CityWalk currently features a Back to the Future escape room for any guest.

Epic Universe will bring celestial sweets, Mario Kart, a Constellation Carousel, Universal Classic Monsters, the Stella Nova Resort, Terra Luna Resort, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, and more.

What are your thoughts on the Back to the Future Ride from Universal Studios Florida being paid homage to on the new Starfall Racers coaster coming to Epic Universe next year?

Do you think the homage will be to another ride?