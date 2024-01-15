‘Back to the Future’ Cast Officially Reuniting After “Reboot”, Return to Orlando Set

We are not sure if its just the power of love, or if we have been around plutonium for a little too long, but we have some news for you, and as a warning, it’s heavy.

Back to the Future stands as an iconic film franchise comprising three highly successful movies directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg. The trilogy follows the time-traveling adventures of teenager Marty McFly, portrayed by Michael J. Fox, and the eccentric scientist Dr. Emmett Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd. The films, released in 1985, 1989, and 1990 respectively, garnered global box office success, with a combined gross exceeding $975 million. The narrative unfolds as Marty and Doc navigate various time periods and encounter challenges that arise from their temporal escapades.

Universal Orlando Resort once featured Back to the Future: The Ride, an attraction providing guests with a simulated time-travel experience inspired by the films. Though the ride has since been replaced, the impact of Back to the Future continues to resonate, solidifying its place as a beloved part of cinematic history and popular culture. You can even say hello to Doc Brown when he walks around the Universal parks during the day, or snap a photo with the iconic DeLorean. Major fans of the franchise can even escape the Back to the Future escape room located in CityWalk.

The cast of Back to the Future has been iconic for decades, and oftentimes we will see parts of the cast reunite during a “con”. A majority of the cast reunited during New York Comic Con in 2022, and attended Washington, D.C.’s Awesome Con in 2021, but now, they will be together at Orlando’s MegaCon.

MEGACON Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) shared the news on X, “Ready to head Back to the Future? Special experiences, photo ops, and autographs with @realmikefox,@DocBrownLloyd, @TomWilsonUSA, and @LeaKThompson are on sale now. Book yours today.” That means Michel J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas F. Wilson will all be together, ready to meet you.

However, this meet and greet opportunity comes at a cost. MegaCon already has tickets for this add-on purchase for guests attending the event, and just a signature from the cast (The Ultimate Back to the Future Experience 8×10 Photo package) is running at $1,499.99. If you want the cast to sign something specific, like a HoverBoard, for example, or a T-shirt, that cost is to $1,249.99. Be sure that the item is not too bulky, however, because that will run you $1,349.99. You can purchase your Back to the Future meet and greet here!

If you are just looking for a single photo, however, you and a friend can get one for $499.99. There are also packages for meeting the actors individually, as well as Micheal and Christopher as a duo.

Micheal J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd recently debuted new line of apparel and products celebrating Back to the Future, and they had a hand in designing (and modeling) all the new items, which have already sold out entirely.

At the end of 2023, Michael released, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, to Apple TV+. The film shares Fox’s rise to fame and his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in his own words. The documentary, produced by Concordia Studios, had a total of seven Emmy Award nominations. Back to the Future has also made its way to Broadway, and Back to the Future: The Musical is currently running in New York. The production has been seen as a “reboot” of the hit franchise, originally beginning in London’s West End.

The musical was developed by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the original film, along with Alan Silvestri, who composed the music for the movie. The musical closely follows the plot of the first Back to the Future film, with Marty McFly traveling back in time to the 1950s and encountering his parents as teenagers. The narrative is enhanced with new songs that complement the classic elements of the story. The musical incorporates iconic moments from the film, including the DeLorean time machine, the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, and the eccentric Dr. Emmett Brown’s inventions.

MegaCon Orlando will run from February 1 to 4, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Would you pay to meet the Back to the Future cast?