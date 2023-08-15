The Original ‘Back to the Future’ Cast Have Reunited

It has been a long time since the Back to the Future cast was altogether on screen and 38 years since the original film graced movie screens. Though the world is currently enjoying the film’s reboot, in Broadway play form, the original cast decided to hype up the franchise more by reuniting.

Back to the Future has been one of the most beloved franchises since it roared into everyone’s lives in 1985. Though the film series is nearly 40 years old, it hasn’t stopped being a fan favorite. The Broadway reboot stars Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Casey Likes as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Lina Hunt as Lorraine, and Nathaniel Hackman as Biff Tannen.

The Broadway musical has garnered rave reviews and smashed expectations by securing over $1 million in its four-show preview at the Winter Garden Theater. That isn’t the only iteration that emerged in recent months, as a special one-off table reading took place in Los Angeles. Sonic and Parks & Rec star Ben Schwartz read the part of Marty McFly, as he was joined by additional comedic actors, Quinta Brunson, Sam Richardson, Drew Tarver, Gil Ozeri, Bobby Moynihan, and Scott Aukerman.

Plenty of rumors have also emerged about the Back to the Future film series being rebooted, but nothing has been moving forward on that front. Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox had their own small reunion at New York Comic-Con, which made everyone extremely happy. Now, they have been joined by their other cast mates in a new photo that is setting the internet on fire.

‘Back to the Future Cast’ Reunite

Can we get 88k likes? The past says so… pic.twitter.com/yKTWOD18i2 — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) August 14, 2023

Christopher Lloyd took to Twitter to showcase a photo of the Back to the Future cast together. Though he and Michael J. Fox had reunited at the Comic-Con mentioned above, they are joined by Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen) and Lea Thompson (Lorraine). Lloyd jokingly said the picture should get 88k likes, which is a nod to the franchise, as the Delorean needed to hit 88 mph to time travel.

We are unsure why the four stars are reuniting, though it could be because the franchise is approaching its 40th anniversary. The Broadway play has been garnering some considerable attention online, so it could be that they are all gathering to attend the play together, which would be amazing. Then again, they might just be reuniting for an event that has yet to be shared. Either way, this is a special picture.

Christopher Lloyd continues to be a celebrated actor who has appeared in many films, including the more recent Spirit Halloween film and as a supporting actor in The Mandalorian. Michael J. Fox continues his journey to raise awareness for Parkinson’s, as the actor is celebrating his current documentary on AppleTV+: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Lea Thompson has also continued her acting journey, more recently appearing on the hit CW series Spencer Sisters. Thomas Wilson is a celebrated stand-up comic performing his hit “Questions” song worldwide.

We don’t necessarily think that the stars have gathered to spark rumors of a reunion movie and special, but that would be amazing if this photo is what leads to that. Fans have been begging for the Back to the Future cast to return for a fourth installment, though that does not appear to be happening. Still, we could all be surprised one day.

Let’s hope that the reunion photo leads to one of the many conversations that could help revive the possibility that the Back to the Future franchise will return. If not, at least there are hit iterations like the Broadway play to look forward to.

