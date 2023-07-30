‘Back to the Future’ Creator Compares New Sequel to Prostitution

Back to the Future fans have been hoping for a sequel to the legendary time travel trilogy for years and had crushing disappointments that range from Michael J Fox‘s tragic Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis to director Robert Zemeckis becoming an Academy Award-winning dramatic director.

Now, sequel hopes have been pretty definitively crushed by none other than Back to the Future co-creator Bob Gale.

At a recent Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research benefit performance of the enormously popular Back to the Future: The Musical, Bob Gale (who co-wrote the films with Robert Zemeckis and has since assumed stewardship of the franchise) came down pretty hard on the idea of a sequel. Original stars Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson were all also present.

It sounds as though Bob Gale is not really a fan of the idea of reboots or legacy sequels in general, saying (per Variety), “There’s no need to go back to that well. You’ve seen too many people go back too many times. As I’ve said many times, the characters in ‘Back to the Future’ are my family, my children. You don’t sell your kids into prostitution.”

Those are pretty harsh words.

To be fair, it sounds as though Bob Gale would prefer people see Back to the Future: The Musical, which he wrote the book (the script narrative basically), while the original composer of the trilogy’s score Alan Silvestri and producer/songwriter Glen Ballard wrote the music and lyrics.

Gale said, “People say, ‘Why don’t you guys do ‘Back to the Future Part 4′?’ When they say that, they’re saying, ‘I want something that makes me feel as good as the original did.’ That’s what this is. That’s the feeling you’re going to get here when you see this show.”

It seems, as far as Bob Gale is concerned, the musical is Back to the Future IV, which is a little funny, considering it is essentially a straight adaptation of the first movie. That does leave the possibility that Back to the Future II (the one with Casino Biff) and Back to the Future III (the Old West one) could themselves be adapted for further musical theater productions.

At the very least, it seems like plans to continue the trilogy in film form are a no-go. Bob Gale doesn’t mince words.

Would you see a Back to the Future sequel? Let us know in the comments!