Sonic the Hedgehog Spin-Off Casts Christopher Lloyd and Other Hollywood Legends

The Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off Knuckles (2023) continues forward as the Paramount+ series casts Christopher Lloyd and four other Hollywood legends.

Based on the video games of the same name, the Sonic the Hedgehog movies completely exceeded all expectations with wonderful performances by Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, and James Marsden. Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) grossed $319.7 million, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) improved on that with $405.4 million at the international box office. And with the success of Sonic Frontiers (2022), the Sonic Franchise is looking good!

While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) looms on the horizon, fans can rest easy that a spin-off series is there to satiate their Sega appetite. Knuckles will follow the titular echidna who protects the chaos emerald, voiced by Idris Elba, as he trains Sheriff Wade Whipple, Adam Pally, in the ways of the Echidna Warrior. And it looks like Elba and Pally can add some huge Hollywood names to join them on their training journey.

Christopher Lloyd, Cary Elwes, and More Join ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Spin-Off Knuckles

Multiple high-profile actors have been brought onto the Knuckles mini-series, including Christopher Lloyd, Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel.

Christopher Lloyd is one of the most beloved character actors of all time. Mostly recognized for his performance as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, he has also played iconic characters in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988), The Addams Family (1991), Taxi (1978-1983), Clue (1985), and many more.

Cary Elwes began his acting career in 1979 before having his breakthrough performance in The Princess Bride (1987). He has since starred in films of numerous genres, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993), Saw (2004), Stranger Things (2019-present), and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023).

Stockard Channing is an award-winning actress who has been in the industry since 1969. After some critically acclaimed roles in smaller films, she broke into the mainstream with her performance as Rizzo in Grease (1978). She has since played iconic characters in The West Wing (1999-2006), Practical Magic (1998), Six Degrees of Separation (1993), and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995).

The final actors joining the Knuckles cast are Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel. Both are talented comedians who have worked together numerous times on shows like Human Giant (2007-2008), Children’s Hospital (2008-2016), The League (2009-2015), and Crash Test (2015).

These five actors will also be joined by Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, and Ellie Taylor in recurring roles. Rory McCann and Tika Sumpter will make guest appearances.

