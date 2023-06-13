Christopher Lloyd Joins ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot Cast

Great Scott! Christopher Lloyd recently joined the Back to the Future reboot cast!

After passing the torch (or the flux capacitor) to his successor Roger Bart last year in the trailer for the upcoming Broadway version of Back to the Future: The Musical (2020), Christopher Lloyd recently joined the Back to the Future reboot cast and crew during their rehearsals ahead of the June 6 opening in Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater.

Last year, Lloyd joined the London cast during his visit to the UK capital for an appearance at Showmasters’ London Film and Comic Con.

The 84-year-old actor, best known of course for portraying the whimsical, time-travelling scientist Doc Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future Trilogy opposite Michael J Fox’s wide eyed, charismatic Marty McFly, posed for pictures with the many surprised cast members of Back to the Future: The Musical, which is an adaptation of the 1985 classic.

While the stage production, which will continue to take London’s Adelphi Theater “back to the” ’50s and the ’80s until October this year while overlapping with Broadway come June 6, is indeed a reboot in its own right — it has a new cast, it has music, and it makes a few changes to the plot here and there — talks of a reboot on the big screen press on.

Last year, both Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox discussed the possibility of a reboot, or a sequel, with a female lead replacing Marty McFly. Lloyd recently added to this, saying that he’d be willing to reprise his role as Doc Brown if the right idea came along. Fox, however, said that he’s happy for the filmmakers to do as they please, that he’s had his turn.

Back to the Future (1985) stars Michael J Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Crispin Glover (George McFly), Thomas F Wilson (Biff Tannen), Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker), James Tolkan (Principal Strickland), Marc McClure (Dave McFly), and Wendie Jo Sperber (Linda McFly).

Check out the Broadway trailer for Back to the Future: The Musical below:

Written by Bob Gale, producer of the Back to the Future Trilogy, with music and lyrics by composer Alan Silvestri (who also scored the three films) and Glen Ballard, it has starred/currently stars Ben Joyce/Olly Dobson (Marty McFly), Aidan Cutler/Harry Jobson (Biff Tannen), Mark Oxtoby/Gary Trainor (Principal Strickland/Mayor Red Thomas), Hugh Coles/Oliver Nicholas (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), Rosanna Hyland/Amber Davies (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Emma Lloyd (Linda McFly), Cedric Neal/Jordan Benjamin (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), Courtney-Mae Briggs/Sophie Naglik (Jennifer Parker), Roger Bart/Cory English (Doc Emmett Brown).

The cast for the Broadway show includes The Devil Wears Prada‘s Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Les Miserables’ Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, Ain’t Too Proud‘s Jelani Remy in the dual roles of Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, and Almost Famous’ Casey Likes as Marty McFly. Reprising their roles from the West End version of the show are Hugh Coles and Roger Bart as George McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, both of whom have now been replaced by Oliver Nicholas and Cory English in the UK.

Back to the Future: The Musical opens on Broadway on June 6, and begins its North American tour in 2024. For more information, check out the official website.

Do you think Back to the Future will eventually be rebooted? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!