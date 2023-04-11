‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot” Sets 2024 Theatrical US Release Date

The Back to the Future Trilogy might just the most beloved in film, having surpassed even the likes of the original Star Wars Trilogy and the original The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, both of which have been spoiled by numerous sequels and prequels over the decades.

Back to the Future (1985) stars Michael J Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Crispin Glover (George McFly), Thomas F Wilson (Biff Tannen), Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker), James Tolkan (Principal Strickland), Marc McClure (Dave McFly), and Wendie Jo Sperber (Linda McFly).

It was followed by two sequels, Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990), and though there have been numerous comic books and even an animated series in the decades since, thankfully, there haven’t been any follow-ups on the big screen.

Whether or not Back to the Future will ever get a sequel, though, remains to be seen, but stars of the film Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd have previously suggested that a gender-swapped reboot could work — although this is very unlikely to happen.

Many fans consider Back to the Future to be as sacred and as untouchable as time itself. But while there are no signs of another Back to the Future sequel, or a prequel, ever happening — an idea that has even been condemned by creators Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis — there is already a reboot in existence.

Since 2020, Back to the Future: The Musical (2020) has been transporting audiences at London’s Adelphi Theater in the West End back in time. A musical adaptation of the 1985 film of the same name, this stage production features an entirely new cast, and even makes some much-needed modern changes to the film, making it a reboot in its own right.

Written by Bob Gale, producer of the Back to the Future Trilogy, with music and lyrics by composer Alan Silvestri (who also scored the three films) and Glen Ballard, it has starred/currently stars Ben Joyce/Olly Dobson (Marty McFly), Aidan Cutler/Harry Jobson (Biff Tannen), Mark Oxtoby/Gary Trainor (Principal Strickland/Mayor Red Thomas), Hugh Coles/Oliver Nicholas (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), Rosanna Hyland/Amber Davies (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Emma Lloyd (Linda McFly), Cedric Neal/Jordan Benjamin (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), Courtney-Mae Briggs/Sophie Naglik (Jennifer Parker), Roger Bart/Cory English (Doc Emmett Brown).

Now, the stage production is set to see its name up in lights on Broadway in New York City. While the show has been given an extension for its West End run, it’s already making its way over to Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater, with performances starting on June 30, ahead of the official opening night on August 3. Recently, the show also announced its full brand-new cast, with all but two of the West End actors being replaced.

The newly announced cast includes The Devil Wears Prada‘s Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Les Miserables’ Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, Ain’t Too Proud‘s Jelani Remy in the dual roles of Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, and Almost Famous’ Casey Likes as Marty McFly. Reprising their roles from the West End version of the show are Hugh Coles and Roger Bart as George McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, both of whom have now been replaced by Oliver Nicholas and Cory English in the UK performance.

Now, the producers have announced that Back to the Future: The Musical will launch a North American summer tour in 2024, meaning it will venture far beyond the Broadway theater, kicking off its tour at Playhouse Square in Cleveland in June next year!

“Following London and soon Broadway, we are delighted to take Back To The Future: The Musical on the road,” Lead Producer Colin Ingram recently announced. “We look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences, who have cherished this story for decades, with the moving and spectacular musical version.”

Check out the Broadway trailer for Back to the Future: The Musical below:

Back to the Future: The Musical will premiere on Broadway on June 30 at the Winter Garden Theater, and officially opens on August 3. The London version of the show will continue at the Adelphi Theater until October this year.

