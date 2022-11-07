Did Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd Just Tease a ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot?

The past year has seen some great things happen in the world of Back to the Future. While Back to the Future: The Musical has been taking London’s West End by storm, it was announced that the award-winning production will be making its way over to Broadway next year.

And at last month’s New York Comic Con, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd, who play Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future Trilogy, shared an emotional reunion. And then Lloyd appeared in a new trailer for Back to the Future: The Musical.

Related: Christopher Lloyd Passes the Torch In New ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot Trailer

Now, it seems that both stars are fuelling rumors of a potential Back to the Future reboot. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, iconic actor and Parkinson’s Disease activist Michael J Fox pitched his idea for a gender-swapped remake of the original 1985 film, saying:

“I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty. I mean, a different perspective on it would be good.”

Related: 5 Actresses Who Could Play Female Marty McFly In ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot

While the idea of a Back to the Future reboot, or sequel, is something we’d rather not see, Fox’s comments did get us wondering which actress would make a great female Marty McFly. And then, Lloyd took to Twitter to share the following cryptic message:

“I can’t say yet, but the future holds something very special for you… stay tuned!”

I can’t say yet, but the future holds something very special for you…stay tuned! — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) November 3, 2022

Related: First Doc, Now Marty: Michael J Fox Breaks Silence on ‘Back to the Future’ Movie Reboot

Naturally, Back to the Future fans are now wondering what Lloyd could be referring to. Is a reboot or a sequel of some kind actually happening? Was Michael J Fox simply foreshadowing some kind of announcement as opposed to pitching his own idea for such a project?

Well, you might be surprised to learn that the rumor-fuelling doesn’t end there. Now, both Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd have taken to their Instagram accounts to share even more cryptic messages that seemingly pertain to an upcoming Back to the Future project.

Related: Gender-Swapped ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot May Be Happening, Christopher Lloyd Speaks Out

Fox’s Instagram post is a picture of him and his Back to the Future co-star, with a caption that reads “Doc and I are up to something heavy… @mrchristopherlloyd should we spill it?”, while Lloyd’s post, an image of the two from their New York Comic Con reunion, simply reads “Time…”

Many fans are wondering whether these cryptic posts are related to a new Back to the Future shop, as Fox recently shared the following video via Twitter advertising the online store:

“Coming soon…backtothefuture.shop”

Related: Original Cast Joins ‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot”

It’s entirely possible that the online store is what Fox and Lloyd have been teasing, however, we can’t help but feel that one of Lloyd’s earlier tweets, which precedes Fox’s sharing of the video, hints towards something much bigger. Check it out below:

Related: 6 Ways a New ‘Back to the Future’ Movie Could Work

“If my calculations are correct, when this news hits 88mph… you’re gonna see some serious s*** (on Instagram) @realmikefox”

If my calculations are correct, when this news hits 88mph…you’re gonna see some serious shit (on Instagram) @realmikefox pic.twitter.com/UvABQSCDVW — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) November 4, 2022

Related: ‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot” Coming In 2023

Meanwhile, Back to the Future: The Musical continues to sell out the Adelphi Theater in London’s West End. However, it will soon be heading over Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater in New York City in August next year.

Back to the Future: The Musical was written by Bob Gale, and stars Ben Joyce (Marty McFly), Roger Bart (Doc Emmett Brown), Hugh Coles (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), and Rosanna Hyland (Lorraine Baines-McFly).

Related: Does ‘Back to the Future’ Exist Within the ‘Star Wars’ Universe?

Olly Dobson recently portrayed Marty McFly (the resemblance was uncanny), however, neither Dobson or Joyce will transfer over to the Broadway version of the show next year. Roger Bart, on the other hand, is expected to reprise his role as Doc Emmett Brown.

What kind of Back to the Future project do you think is in the works? Let us know in the comments down below!