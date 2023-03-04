‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot” Casts New Marty McFly

Talks of a Back to the Future reboot have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Though creators Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis have in recent years gone on record to condemn the idea of such a thing, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from spinning.

Back to the Future (1985) became an instant classic when it was released in 1985, and it got two sequels in quick succession in the form of Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990). Now, the trilogy is widely considered to be the best in film.

Related: Original Cast Joins ‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot”

The films star Michael J Fox as teenager Marty McFly, who ends up travelling back in time — and at one point, into the future too — using a time-travelling DeLorean created by his best friend, quirky inventor Christopher Lloyd‘s Doc Emmett Brown.

Since the release of Back to the Future Part III in 1990, the adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown have continued in the form of an animated series of the same name, a long-running comic book series under IDW Publishing, and a number of video games.

Related: First Doc, Now Marty: Michael J Fox Breaks Silence on ‘Back to the Future’ Movie Reboot

Last year, there were a lot of rumors about a Back to the Future reboot doing the rounds, the flames of which even Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd themselves fanned, suggesting that a “gender-swap” Back to the Future reboot or a sequel of some kind could work.

These talks followed an emotional reunion between the pair at the New York Comic Con. In the months that followed, Fox and Lloyd became very present online while promoting a Back to the Future merch shop. Meanwhile, there were also rumors of a new animated Back to the Future reboot series.

Related: Does ‘Back to the Future’ Exist Within the ‘Star Wars’ Universe?

All the while, Back to the Future: The Musical (2020) was taking London’s Adelphi Theater “back in time”. The musical adaptation of the beloved film is a classic in its own right, and is a Back to the Future “reboot” in its own right too, as it changes a number of elements from the film while retaining the core story.

Written by Bob Gale, with music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, the London production starred Ben Joyce (Marty McFly), Roger Bart (Doc Emmett Brown), Hugh Coles (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), and Rosanna Hyland (Lorraine Baines-McFly).

Related: Every ‘Back to the Future’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Olly Dobson became Ben Joyce’s successor as Marty McFly, however, neither Dobson or Joyce will transfer over to the Broadway version of the show this year, although Roger Bart has been confirmed to reprise his role as Doc Emmett Brown.

Now, it has been reported by lead producer Colin Ingram, and Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, while on Good Morning America, that Casey Likes, who is best known for Broadway show Almost Famous (2019), has been cast as Marty McFly in the upcoming musical.

Related: 5 Actresses Who Could Play Female Marty McFly In ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot

Back to the Future: The Musical will premiere on Broadway on June 30 at the Winter Garden Theater, and officially opens on August 3. The London version of the show will continue at the Adelphi Theater until October this year.

Check out the official Broadway trailer below, which sees Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown “passing the torch” to Roger Bart’s version:

Related: 6 Ways a New ‘Back to the Future’ Movie Could Work

For more information on the production, check out the official website.

Will you be watching Back to the Future: The Musical? Let us know in the comments down below!