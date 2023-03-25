New Doc Brown Exits ‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot”, Replaced By New Actor

Back to the Future (1985) is one of the most beloved films of all time. So beloved, in fact, that it’s impossible to imagine anyone playing the likes of Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown other than Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Right..? Well, believe it or not, but there’s actually already a Back to the Future “reboot” in existence.

If you’re more into your local movie theater than the actual theater, then you might not be aware that, for the past few years, both of these iconic characters, along with all the other characters from the films, have been played by completely different actors, in the West End’s award-winning Back to the Future: The Musical (2020).

The critically acclaimed stage production, which is adapted from the original 1985 film, while also serving as a Back to the Future “reboot” in its own right given the fact there are quite a few changes (and, of course, an entirely different cast), has been taking London’s Adelphi Theater “back in time” for quite some time now.

Written by Bob Gale, with music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, it has starred Ben Joyce/Olly Dobson (Marty McFly), Hugh Coles (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), Rosanna Hyland (Lorraine Baines-McFly), and Roger Bart (Doc Emmett Brown), many of whom have now been replaced by other actors.

However, when the production relocates to Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater in New York City later this year, the time-travelling teen will be played by Almost Famous‘ Casey Likes.

With that said, an extension on the musical’s London-run means that it’s continuing to play at the West End’s Adelphi Theater until October this year, so there will be a bit of an overlap between both shows (parallel universes, perhaps?!).

Roger Bart, best known for the US drama Desperate Housewives (2004), has since filled the boots of Doc Emmett Brown, and definitely brings his own unique flavor to the role. But on March 20, Bart actually exited the production at the Adelphi Theater.

He has now been replaced by Corey English, who will stand in as Doc Brown until the show ends in October. The actor has appeared in other massive productions such as Chicago, Guys and Dolls, and The Producers. But don’t worry — Roger Bart will be reprising his role as the wacky scientist in the Broadway version when it opens in the summer.

Bart’s performance as Doc Brown has received wide acclaim. In a trailer for the Broadway version of the show which was released last year, Christopher Lloyd even “passes the torch” to Bart while he’s in the DeLorean.

Check it out below:

Last year, members of the cast and crew from Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future Part II (1989), and Back to the Future Part III (1990) joined the cast of Back to the Future: The Musical on stage in London.

It remains to be seen whether or not the original cast would ever return for a Back to the Future reboot, though. While creators Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis condemn the idea of a follow-up of any kind, there has been a lot of talk about a possible reboot. Even Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd themselves suggested that a gender-swapped Back to the Future reboot could work.

The truth is we’re just happy that the two actors remain close friends — that’s more than enough for us. Last year, they shared an emotional reunion at the New York Comic Con, and in the months that followed, they promoted an online Back to the Future merch shop together.

Back to the Future: The Musical will premiere on Broadway on June 30 at the Winter Garden Theater, and officially opens on August 3. The London version of the show will continue at the Adelphi Theater until October this year.

For more information on the production, check out the official website.

