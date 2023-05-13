‘Back to the Future’ Characters Join ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel

Great Scott! These Back to the Future characters have crossed the space-time continuum and found themselves in a neighborhood where there’s something strange going on…

If there are two iconic franchises from the ’80s that have no rivalries (at least not besides one another), it’s Ghostbusters and Back to the Future. And they remain just as beloved today, having each spawned a number of sequels and various other forms of media.

Related: New ‘Ghostbusters 4’ Image Confirms “Crossover” Plot That Will Likely Divide Fans

Among those other forms of media are numerous video games, but over the past few months (as well as in the months ahead), it’s Ghostbusters that has been enjoying the virtual side of things (while also churning out new sequels in the cinema too).

Last October, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022) landed on all major consoles, an asymmetrical multiplayer game that allows you to play as your own custom-made Ghostbuster operating from the iconic New York firehouse, or as an actual ghost.

Related: New ‘Stranger Things’ Special Will Feature Ninja Turtles In “Crossover Event of the Summer”

The game serves as a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), picking up right after the post-credits scene. Since its launch, Spirits Unleashed has enjoyed a few DLCs, including the two animated shows The Real Ghostbusters (1986) and Extreme Ghostbusters (1997).

The game already features some mega-stars, in Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd, who reprise their roles as Ghostbusters Winston Zeddemore and Ray Stantz, respectively. But now, two other major Hollywood characters have also made an appearance in the game.

Related: ‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot” Sets 2024 Theatrical US Release Date

As seen on the Ghostbusters Ectoverse Reddit page and created by user FatherMellow (via Ghostbusters News), Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown from the Back to the Future Trilogy, played by Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox, have made a “cameo”!

Courtesy of the game’s excellent character-customization options, the pair were sporting Ghostbusters flight suits customized with specific color combinations to match their appearances within the Back to the Future films.

Related: Did You Miss This Epic Crossover Between the Original ‘Ghostbusters’ and the 2016 Reboot?

While this might not be the Ghostbusters/Back to the Future crossover you were hoping for (or the one you never knew you wanted until now), this is the next best thing to seeing any sort of follow-up to the beloved, and hopefully forever sacred, Back to the Future Trilogy.

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”

Related: 5 Things Fans Expect From ‘Ghostbusters 4’

Ghostbusters 4 sees the return of Ghostbusters stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. The film will be released on December 20, 2023.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters 4’ Could Wipe One of the Sequels From Canon

Have you played Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!