New ‘Stranger Things’ Special Will Feature Ninja Turtles In “Crossover Event of the Summer”

Well, it doesn’t get anymore ’80s than a Stranger Things/Ninja Turtles crossover!

Stranger Things (2016) became a global phenomenon when it first emerged from the Upside Down back in 2016. Now, it’s still going just as strong, with Season 4 having demolished records on Netflix, and with many spin-offs in development, including an anime series, a live-action spin-off, a Saturday morning cartoon-inspired series, and even a stage production titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023).

You could say that the show is enjoying almost as much success as an actual ’80s-born property (as opposed to an ’80s throwback). From the arrival of its popular 1987 cartoon series through to the mid ’90s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dominated the pop culture scene, with cartoons, toys, live-action movies, video games, and much more.

But what if we told you that Stranger Things and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were set to collide in an epic crossover event? Well, we’re long past April Fool’s Day, so it’s absolutely true, as recently reported by comic book publishers IDW Publishing on Twitter.

Check out their tweet below, which showcases some amazing cover art for the upcoming comic book crossover “limited series”:

The comic book crossover event of the summer is coming… @TMNT x @Stranger_Things . Stay tuned for more details! @DarkHorseComics

IDW Publishing and Dark Horse Comics are teaming up to bring you a crossover event like no other between their respective franchises — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Stranger Things, which will officially be titled “TMNT x Stranger Things” (TBA).

Neither one of these franchises is a stranger to comic books, although having been published under IDW since 2011, TMNT has already enjoyed crossovers with several other popular franchises, including Ghostbusters and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

While plot details are slim, we know from the cover art that original Stranger Things ensemble Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Max Mayfield, Dustin Henderson, and Eleven will cross paths with Ninja Turtles Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello seemingly via New York City’s very own version of the Upside Down.

There’s currently no release date for “TMNT x Stranger Things”, however, the tweet does describe the comic book as “the crossover event of the summer”.

