‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Coming to Netflix, Duffer Brothers Reveal

Stranger Things (2016) has dominated Netflix for seven years. And while there was a hiatus due to the pandemic, Season 4 eventually showed up and took the streaming service by storm, breaking many records in its path to become the most watched show on Netflix. And now, we’re finally getting a Stranger Things spin-off.

The sci-fi horror series revolves around a group of characters who live in the unassuming Hawkins, Indiana, where they discover a doorway to the town’s “shadow dimension” known as the Upside Down, as well as a government conspiracy to conceal and exploit it.

It stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour) (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Unfortunately, the show is officially set to end with its fifth and final season. We don’t have a release date yet, but actor Finn Wolfhard previously hinted that it could be as late as 2024, perhaps even 2025.

The Duffer brothers have released plenty of information in recent months, though, such as the episode count, and the fact that Season 5 will be comparable to The Lord of the Rings. Either way, many of of the show’s stars have already started to jump ship in preparation.

While Gaten Matarazzo recently spoke about his “deep fears” of being out of regular work once the show ends, Finn Wolfhard has committed to the Ghostbusters franchise, while Jamie Campbell Bower will soon be appearing in a horror reboot.

With all that said, while the show is set to end with Season 5, the franchise continues to expand. In other words, Stranger Things isn’t going anywhere, Not only is there a long-running comic book series and several tie-in novels available, but there are plans to expand the universe into Stranger Things spin-offs, prequels, and more.

In fact, there’s already a stage show titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023), which is heading to London’s West End later this year.

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis:

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN… Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.

Now, it has been confirmed that a brand-new Stranger Things animated series has been greenlit at Netflix, under Flying Bark Productions, the studio responsible for Marvel’s animated Disney+ series What If…? (2021).

In a statement released on Monday, Matt and Ross Duffer, who will executive-produce the new series under their Upside Down Pictures banner, said the following:

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues.”

Whether or not this is the same Stranger Things “anime” series that was confirmed last year is unknown, however, given the fact that it will be “in the vein of Saturday morning cartoons”, it sounds like an entirely separate project.

The Stranger Things anime series, which is rumored to be titled Stranger Things Tokyo (TBA), has a premise that reads: “An encounter with the Upside Down evolves into a grand adventure for video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of 1980s Tokyo.”

However, nothing further has been announced for the anime series, and the new Saturday morning cartoon-inspired project is the only Stranger Things spin-off to have been green-lit.

In addition to the upcoming series, there’s a live-action Stranger Things spin-off in development, which the Duffer brothers have described as being “1,000 per cent” different to the flagship show.

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix. There is currently no release date for Season 5 or the new animated series.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will premiere in London’s West End on December 14, 2023. Previews will begin at the Phoenix Theatre on November 17.

Are you excited for all the upcoming Stranger Things spin-offs? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!