‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Reportedly Gets Title, Synopsis, and More

It’s no mystery that a Stranger Things (2016) spin-off is in the works, with the Duffer brothers previously describing the project as being “1000% different” to the main show, and that it will be a “story that connects to the Stranger Things world.”

Now, according to a report from fan-site What’s on Netflix, that project is an anime series called Stranger Things Tokyo. The article also states that it has been in development for “quite some time”, will be “the first” Stranger Things spin-off, and will be “around 6 hours long”.

Related: ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Reboot From the Creators of ‘Stranger Things’? Yes, Please!

The article goes on to include a “brief logline” that describes the series as follows:

“An encounter with the Upside Down evolves into a grand adventure for video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of 1980s Tokyo.”

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Reveals How He Almost Became Harry Potter

Netflix is yet to confirm the project, so it’s best to take this report with a pinch of salt. However, given the success of Stranger Things Season 4, it would come as no surprise that the Duffer brothers are planning to expand the world of Hawkins and the Upside Down.

It’s also not unusual for a live-action television series (or film) to get an animated spin-off. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020) was a big hit on Netflix, and there’s also a Skull Island anime series in the works, which will serve as a follow-up to Kong: Skull Island (2017).

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Oozes Wolverine Vibes In Season 4 Finale, Marvel Bosses Should Take Note

Very little is known about the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, however, we do know that it will consist of eight episodes, with the first episode titled “Crawl”, while the Duffer brothers have compared it to The Lord of the Rings in terms of scale and scope.

Most of the characters from Season 4, such as Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Henry Creel/One/Vecna), are expected to return, while it’s rumored that American rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be making an appearance.

Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in Season 4, was recently cast in the A Quiet Place spin-off.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Commits to Another Franchise Ahead of Season 5 Release

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Related: Could ‘Stranger Things 5’ End With a Musical Episode?!

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour) (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Related: Should ‘Star Wars’ TV Shows Take Inspiration From ‘Stranger Things’?

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. There is currently no release date for Stranger Things Season 5.

Are you excited for the Stranger Things spin-off? Let us know in the comments down below!