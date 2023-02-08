‘Stranger Things’ Star Reveals Devastating Update For Season 5

Stranger Things Season 4 is easily the best television series to have emerged in 2022, so it’s really no surprise that we’re going to find the wait for the fifth and final season to arrive an agonizing one. But now, finally, one of the stars of the show has hinted as to when we can expect it.

Stranger Things (2016) became an instant classic and a worldwide phenomenon when it first arrived on Netflix back in 2016. Despite David Harbour (Jim Hopper) thinking it would never live beyond the first season, the fourth season broke records on the streaming service last year.

Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour) (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

The latest season, which sees our heroes take on “dark wizard” Vecna/One/Henry Creel, ends on a major cliffhanger. After believing they have defeated Vecna, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and friends watch in horror as the Upside Down begins to consume their hometown Hawkins.

Meanwhile, as Hawkins is torn right down the middle by a supernatural earthquake, and ash from the Upside Down rains upon the town, and dark, hellish storm clouds gather overhead, Max Mayfeld (Sadie Sink) is trapped in a coma from which it seems she will never wake.

So, you can see why fans are waiting with baited breath for any morsel of information about Stranger Things Season 5, right? We’ve had a few tidbits in recent months, though. For starters, the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, have revealed the episode count for the final season.

And while it would seem that it’s going to be slightly shorter than Season 4, they have also compared the upcoming season to The Lord of the Rings in terms of scale and scope. But now, one of the Stranger Things stars themselves has revealed a possible release window for Season 5.

In an interview with GQ, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the show, said, “By the time it [Season 5] comes out, I will be 22, I think. And I started working on the show when at 12. That is insane.” Wolfhard is currently 20 years old, and won’t be turning 21 until December this year.

This means that we shouldn’t expect Stranger Things Season 5 until December, 2024 at the earliest, but more than likely 2025! Devastating news, of course, but on the positive side, we now have a possible release window we can work with, even if it does seem like a lifetime away.

“I’ll be able to drink with [co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp] and the whole cast at the premiere of Stranger Things 5,” Wolfhard went on, “which, couldn’t have said the same thing at the season one premiere, which blows my mind.”

Fortunately, fans of Finn Wolfhard himself can rejoice, as he will be returning to the world of the supernatural this year in the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), which releases in theaters worldwide on December 20.

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix. A spin-off series is also currently in development.

Are you disappointed with this news about Season 5? Let us know in the comments down below!