‘Stranger Things’ Star Changes Tune – “It Is Time For It To End”

This star feels that Stranger Things has run its course.

Stranger Things is arguably the most successful original content to come from Netflix. Eclipsed in viewing hours only by Squid Game, the series was a breakout success, combining elements of horror and comedy so successfully fans introducing the series to others described it as a combination of The X-Files and The Goonies (1985). There were so many things that the Duffer Brothers did right when creating the series, but the question is: is it time for the series to end? This star thinks so.

The series started back in 2016 and quickly gained popularity. Casting largely from Broadway and live theater, seeking out new talent, Stranger Things brought together some of the most talented child actors in years: Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp carried that first season, alongside David Harbour and Wynona Ryder, creating a world that seemed familiar, but altogether unexpected at the same time.

The casting, together with the writing and outstanding design, created the amazing world of Hawkins, Indiana. A town that could have been any town in 1980s America, albeit beset by intruders and creatures from another dimension. The characters were relatable, there were no overpowered individuals, no superheroes (except for Sean Astin’s Bob Newby in Season 2), just ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. But, writers and creators had to do something to keep the interest of the public.

Over the years, and various seasons, more and more incursions from the Upside Down have threatened Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp). Each time a new threat arises, Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Wynona Ryder), along with other new characters, are there to intervene and save the day. Understandably, those threats needed to get bigger and bigger, but how big was too big?

At the end of Stranger Things Season 4, a rift into the Upside Down tore Hawkins apart literally and figuratively, setting up a final season to come. David Harbour, who has played Chief Jim Hopper since Season 1, recently spoke with Discussing Film, which was then reported by Deadline about the end of the Netflix series. The star had a few surprising things to say about the show, but his comments echoed the sentiments of many fans following the fourth season:

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it…Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end…we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Many fans would agree with Harbour’s comments. The best series are ones that go in with a solid end in mind: get in, tell your story, and get out before it gets played out. Great fan-favorite shows like Gravity Falls or The Good Place did just that, and despite fans clamoring for more content, the showrunners knew where to end it. While the case could be made that Stranger Things has gone beyond that point, it seems they’re aware enough to end things next season before they go any further.

