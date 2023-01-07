Experience ‘Stranger Things’ In a Whole New Immersive Way

Step back into the 1980s for a ‘Stranger Things’ experience that is right out of Hawkins, Indiana.

‘Stranger Things’: The Experience is an immersive experience in Los Angeles based on the iconic Netflix show. Be the hero of your own epic story and unlock your power as you journey through Hawkins Lab alongside your favorite characters.

After that, enjoy an 80s-style medley of locations and fan-favorite moments with merchandise, food & drinks, photo ops, interactive performers, and more surprises!

‘Stranger Things’ is a popular science fiction horror television series that was released on Netflix in 2016. The show is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and follows a group of young friends and their families as they confront supernatural forces and a secret government agency.

The website’s description reads: Do you copy? It’s your turn to be the main character! Be the hero of your own Stranger Things story at Stranger Things: The Immersive Experience.

Your journey will begin in Hawkins Lab, where you’ll take part in a story-driven interactive adventure and use your powers to save the day alongside Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will.

After all that excitement, the fun is far from over: head on over to Mix-Tape to enjoy a throwback to the 80s in iconic locations such as Scoops Ahoy, Family Video, and the Palace Arcade.

Whether you come alone, with your family, or with your squad, this is one ǝƃuɐɹʇs experience you don’t want to miss!

Tickets start at $39.00 dollars and is open from Wednesdays to Sundays. You can experience all this just 15 minutes from downtown Los Angeles.

This immersive interaction is 45 minutes long. But you can stay and hang out in the Mix-Tape for as long as you want.

