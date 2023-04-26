When Is the ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot Out In Theaters?

The Back to the Future reboot will soon be racing into theaters at 88 miles per hour…

For a long time, it was hard to believe that the Back to the Future Trilogy would ever be rebooted, but now, a reboot of the original 1985 film starring Michael J Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Emmett Brown) is set to hit theaters this summer, starting in New York City, and then taking the rest of the States by storm in 2024.

We are, of course, referring to Back to the Future: The Musical (2020), the adaptation of the 1985 film. The show has been wowing audiences at the Adelphi Theater in London’s West End for some time now, and though it was recently given an extension until October this year, it will be simultaneously playing on Broadway in a few months’ time.

Performances will begin at the Winter Garden Theater on June 30, ahead of the official opening night on August 3. Recently, the show announced its full cast, with all but two of the West End actors being replaced. And next year, it will launch a “North American summer tour”, with performances starting at Playhouse Square in Cleveland in June.

Back to the Future (1985) stars Michael J Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Crispin Glover (George McFly), Thomas F Wilson (Biff Tannen), Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker), James Tolkan (Principal Strickland), Marc McClure (Dave McFly), and Wendie Jo Sperber (Linda McFly).

Back to the Future probably won’t ever get a sequel, however, stars of the film Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd previously suggested that a gender-swapped reboot could work.

Check out the Broadway trailer for Back to the Future: The Musical below:

Written by Bob Gale, producer of the Back to the Future Trilogy, with music and lyrics by composer Alan Silvestri (who also scored the three films) and Glen Ballard, it has starred/currently stars Ben Joyce/Olly Dobson (Marty McFly), Aidan Cutler/Harry Jobson (Biff Tannen), Mark Oxtoby/Gary Trainor (Principal Strickland/Mayor Red Thomas), Hugh Coles/Oliver Nicholas (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), Rosanna Hyland/Amber Davies (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Emma Lloyd (Linda McFly), Cedric Neal/Jordan Benjamin (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), Courtney-Mae Briggs/Sophie Naglik (Jennifer Parker), Roger Bart/Cory English (Doc Emmett Brown).

The newly announced cast for the Broadway show includes The Devil Wears Prada‘s Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Les Miserables’ Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, Ain’t Too Proud‘s Jelani Remy in the dual roles of Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, and Almost Famous’ Casey Likes as Marty McFly. Reprising their roles from the West End version of the show are Hugh Coles and Roger Bart as George McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, both of whom have now been replaced by Oliver Nicholas and Cory English in the UK.

For more information on Back to the Future: The Musical, check out the official website.

Will you be watching Back to the Future: The Musical? Let us know in the comments down below!