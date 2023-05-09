These 5 Major Franchises Could Follow HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

Are these film franchises going on the chopping block?!

Seeing a major film franchise rebooted as a television series is hardly new, but now that Harry Potter is getting a magical makeover, it will undoubtedly open the floodgates for many others to follow. In fact, Twilight has already followed suit! But who’s next?

Here are five others that could be getting the television-reboot treatment…

1. Original Star Wars Trilogy

You’re probably going to want to curl up in bed with a glass of warm blue milk after reading this, but Star Wars is just as defenseless as any other franchise. Perhaps with the exception of Back to the Future (though only time will tell), it’s fair to say that no franchise is sacred these days — anything is up for grabs, and Star Wars isn’t immune.

With that said, there’s no franchise whose timeline is as absolutely robust as Star Wars, and anything non-canonical extends only to pre-Lucasfilm-acquisition material (except for the Original Trilogy, the Prequel Trilogy and The Clone Wars), and the LEGO Star Wars films and shows, which are essentially Star Wars parodies.

So why in the galaxy do we think Star Wars will be rebooted? Well, we don’t think it will be rebooted in the traditional sense, but there’s a huge possibility that upcoming series Ahsoka (2023) will reintroduce the “World Between Worlds” storyline from Star Wars: Rebels (2014) and create an alternate timeline, which could be spun off into another series.

2. Halloween

The idea of Halloween being rebooted wouldn’t faze anyone — after all, it’s already gone under the Hollywood kitchen knife a bunch of times, whether it’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007), or Halloween (2018).

In fact, it’s no stretch of the imagination to expect that yet another reboot will be announced in the coming months, especially considering that David Gordon Green’s finite series of films recently came to a close with Halloween Ends (2022). But what does the future look like for bogeyman Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise?

Well, unlike the likes of fellow slasher franchises Child’s Play, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, and Friday the 13th, Halloween is yet to get the television series treatment, but at this rate, it’s probably only a matter of time before something is announced for Peacock — the home of Universal Pictures properties.

3. Jurassic Park

It’s almost impossible to imagine an iconic classic like Jurassic Park (1993) getting cloned — er, sorry, rebooted. Almost. The original 1993 film spawned five sequels and even an animated series, and though the latest installment in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), was dubbed as “the last one”, we know this absolutely won’t be the case.

Much like Harry Potter, whose reboot will be a “faithful adaptation” of the seven books, Jurassic Park could definitely have its own television series-reboot that could also differentiate itself from the films by paying closer attention to its literary counterpart from Michael Crichton, which is a completely different beast altogether.

Who knows what the future holds for Jurassic Park (or Jurassic World, depending on your preference), but one thing’s for sure — it’s only a matter of time before this highly lucrative franchise hatches up another installment, whether it’s a continuation or a reboot in the form of a new movie or a television series. Jurassic Park never stays extinct for too long.

4. Back to the Future

Okay, we know what we said earlier — that Back to the Future may be the only exception when it comes to franchises getting rebooted, but we never said it was impossible. Creators Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis might condemn the idea of a reboot, but eventually, this beloved series of films will be rebooted in some shape or form.

It’s only, ahem, “a matter of time”, because while you might wholeheartedly believe that there’s some kind of embargo in place protecting these three films, we’ve been stung too many times in the past (fellow ’80s franchise Ghostbusters, for starters) to believe that Back to the Future will remain forever sacred. It’s always best to be prepared.

For now, though, all looks well, and the only reboot in existence is in the form of Back to the Future: The Musical (2020), which is currently taking the West End by storm, and will soon be heading over to Broadway. But who knows — one day, we could see a reboot hit movie theaters, or even the smaller screen!

5. Ghostbusters

We know what you’re thinking — Ghostbusters was already rebooted with Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016). Not only that, but since then, the original timeline established in the 1984 film was restored with threequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), while a new film, which will be the fourth installment in the main series of films, is in development.

So what makes us think the Ghostbusters franchise will be rebooted again? Well, just because a franchise is rebooted, that doesn’t mean it has to do away with anything involving primary canon. Take Harry Potter, for example — there are rumors that a ninth film is in the works, which would exist alongside the upcoming HBO television series.

Either way, a live-action Ghostbusters television series would be pretty awesome, and, much like our Star Wars reboot “”pitch, it too could exist in an alternate timeline, which is nothing new to the wider Ghostbusters franchise if you’re familiar with the long-running comic book series from IDW Publishing, which has its own Ghostbusters Multiverse.

