All Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ TV Shows and Movies

Now that The Mandalorian Season 3 has come to an end, you might be wondering when the next Star Wars TV show will start streaming on Disney+. Well, you’ll be thrilled to know that there are plenty of upcoming Star Wars tv shows and movies to look forward to.

Some projects we’ve known about for some time, however, the recent Star Wars Celebration in London unveiled a lot more, while even offering up teasers and trailers for the likes of Ahsoka (2023) and Star Wars: Visions Volume 2.

So here are all the upcoming Star Wars tv shows and movies…

Star Wars TV Shows

Ahsoka

Ahsoka has been a long time coming. It will be the third show in the “Mando-Verse”, following The Mandalorian (2019) and The Book of Boba Fett (2021), and the fifth live-action Star Wars TV show when you include Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) and Andor (2022).

It will serve as a sequel to animated show Star Wars: Rebels (2014), bringing characters such as Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to life in live action, while focusing on the search for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). It will begin streaming on Disney+ this August.

Check out the awesome trailer below:

Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew

Not a great deal is known about the live-action Star Wars TV show Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2023), other than it will star Jude Law as a character who leads a group of children through the galaxy on a number of different adventures.

We got to see an early image of Jude Law’s character at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California last year, and though a teaser was revealed at Star Wars Celebration a few weeks ago, it is yet to find its way online. There is, however, a synopsis of sorts that describes the show as being inspired by “Amblin coming-of-age adventures films of the ’80s”.

Andor Season 2

Andor was a big hit when it streamed on Disney+ last year. As a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), which is a prequel to Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), the show follows fearless mercenary and rebel Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

Now, Andor Season 2 has been officially confirmed, and though very little is known about the plot, we do know, of course, that it will follow directly on from Season 1, continuing to bridge the gap with Rogue One, serving as an epic precursor to both the spin-off film and the first film in the original Star Wars Trilogy.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022) is the short-lived, anthology-esque follow-up to the critically-acclaimed animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), following Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton) across six episodes.

Adopting the same animation as that show (and that of Star Wars: The Bad Batch), the miniseries is a worthy successor, but largely because it fills in some of the more untold years for these two characters, while also introducing characters such as the Jedi Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard). Now, Season 2 has been confirmed by creator Dave Filoni himself.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3

The Bad Batch has quickly become a fan-favorite entry within the Star Wars universe, and though we described Tales of the Jedi as a follow-up to The Clone Wars, it’s really this show that serves as more of a sequel, as it picks up immediately where that show ends.

In fact, The Clone Wars was the first to introduce the titular “Bad Batch” — Tech, Echo, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Hunter (all of whom are voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), but the show has now taken on a life of its own. Unfortunately, though, while Season 3 was announced at Star Wars Celebration, it’s also confirmed to be the final season.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte (2024) is yet another upcoming live-action Star Wars show, and will star Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joonas Suotamo, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Charlie Barnett, taking place at the end of the High Republic era.

The synopsis describes the show as being set in “a world of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers”, in which “a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated”. The show is expected to premiere on Disney+ some time in 2024.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

If it’s all starting to feel a little too heavy for you where upcoming Star Wars TV shows are concerned, whether it’s Ahsoka, which looks very intense, or the fact that The Bad Batch Season 3 will be the last one, just remember — “darkness rises, and light to meet it”!

In other words, there’s a brand-new animated show heading straight for Disney+ on May the 4th titled Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (2023), which is the first Star Wars TV show to be aimed towards “pre-schoolers”. It’s set during the High Republic Era, and follows Jedi Master Yoda (Piotr Michael) as he tutors a group of Padawans.

Check out the trailer below:

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2

Star Wars: Visions (2021) was a breath of fresh air when it landed on Disney+ back in 2021. Not only is it the first time Star Wars ventured into the world of anime, it’s also the first anthology series from the faraway galaxy.

While some of the episodes are hit and miss (but some deserve to be adapted to film), there’s no denying the sheer talents on display from the seven Japanese animation studios involved. The series was so well-received by fans and critics that a second series was inevitable, and now, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will arrive on Disney+ on May the 4th!

Check out the mind-blowing trailer below:

Lando Calrissian Star Wars Series

The Lando Calrissian spin-off series is one that’s had a big question mark over it for some time now. However, in an interview with IGN at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared some very promising news.

“I can just tell you it’s still happening, and he’s very excited about it,” she said, referring to Donald Glover, who is expected to reprise his role as the charismatic smuggler in the series, having previously portrayed him in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). While the film was the first box office-bomb for Star Wars, fans are eager to see Glover back in the fold.

The Mandalorian Season 4

Creator Jon Favreau has already confirmed that a fourth season of The Mandalorian is in development, and though we’ve no idea when it will premiere on Disney+, it will more than likely come out way before the Mando-Verse film by Dave Filoni (see further down).

Exactly where things can go from here for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, though, remains to be seen, although as the Season 3 finale suggests, Season 4 could be a return to form, finding the pair going on adventures throughout the galaxy, which would be more along the lines with the first season, and not bogged down by messy overarching storylines.

Star Wars Movies

Untitled Sequel-era Star Wars Movie

Much to the surprise of Star Wars fans, it was announced at Star Wars Celebration that a brand new Sequel-era movie is in the works. That’s right — the widely panned Sequel Trilogy is getting a follow-up, which will take place 15 years after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). The film will see Daisy Ridley step back into the role of Rey Skywalker, this time training a number of other Jedi in an attempt to rebuild the order. There’s currently no release date for the project.

Untitled Mando-Verse Star Wars Movie

The second film announced at Star Wars Celebration is a theatrical Mando-Verse crossover event, which will be directed by Dave Filoni himself. No other information was given, but it’s fair to expect the film will feature Din Djarin and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), seeing as their three shows, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett, are the only ones that make up the Mando-Verse. There’s no release date as yet.

James Mangold’s Star Wars Movie

The third and final movie announced at Star Wars Celebration will come from director James Mangold, who’s best known for Logan (2017), and has also helmed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Mangold’s film will reportedly explore the “dawn of the Jedi”, which he has described as a “Biblical epic”. Exactly how far back this film will take place remains to be seen, but it sounds awesome. Sadly, there’s currently no release date for this either, but with a director like Mangold attached, this is pretty exciting stuff.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie

And so we finally arrive at a number of theatrical Star Wars projects that appear to have been put on hold, possibly to make way for the Sequel-era film, the Mando-Verse film, and the James Mangold film. One of the three former projects has Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) director Taika Waititi attached, however, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy did offer some insight to the project in an interview with Variety at Star Wars Celebration, saying that Waititi is actually working on the script.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

In an interview with IGN at the event, Kathleen Kennedy also shed some light on Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron (TBA), which was previously delayed, despite a promising teaser-trailer in which the director hinted at a Top Gun-inspired Star Wars installment that would have also taken a page out of the gaming titles of the same name. Kennedy said the film is still “something we [Jenkins] talk about”, and said it could become a movie or a television series. We’ll just have to wait and see if this one ever leaves the runway.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy

Perhaps the most controversial project of all, and one that has been in talks since Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) cut the fanbase down the middle like a hot lightsaber through butter. Director Rian Johnson was given his own Star Wars Trilogy to helm, which is something many fans have been praying won’t happen for six years now, given just how badly received The Last Jedi was. Well, you’ll be glad to know that Kennedy said that she isn’t “actively involved” with Johnson at present, but never say never.

