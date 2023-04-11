‘Star Wars: Visions’ Will Bring Back the Best Original Trilogy Character

Despite Lucasfilm doing its best to connect and expand stories that go beyond the Original Trilogy, it is always nice to see Star Wars return to its roots to deliver some fan service. That will happen in a new short for Star Wars: Visions Season 2.

Star Wars: Visions follows different directors and animators as they provide one-off stories set within the universe that would likely never become its own series or movie. The first season was a huge hit, especially with the first episode showcasing the Samurai age; only these Samurai were wielding lightsabers. The franchise is said to be inspired by the films of Akira Kurosawa, so it was great to see Samurai make their official debut within the universe.

During Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that Star Wars: Visions was returning for a second season, which will debut on May 4 (AKA May the 4th) on Disney+. Nine new celebrated animation studios will put together their shorts to bring forth brand-new stories within the franchise.

Fans were elated to see the announcement trailer and look at some interesting new elements—for instance, a battle between a Sith Lord and Jedi involving rapier lightsabers. Also, a familiar stop motion studio is set to provide a new short. That studio is Aardman, famous for the Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep movies.

Aardman Studios has put together the short “I Am Your Mother.” This short will be significant for one reason: the return of Wedge Antilles. The short is set to follow a young Twi’lek pilot Anni and her mother, Kalina, as they are in a mother/daughter race. Anni’s competition is named Julan Van Reeple. The entire race is overseen by Wedge, who original trilogy actor Denis Lawson voices.

For those who may not remember, Wedge saved Luke Skywalker in A New Hope right before his X-Wing was damaged, leaving Luke to use the Force to destroy the Death Star. Wedge battles with Luke on Hoth in a Snowspeeder and in Return of the Jedi next to Lando Calrissian with the fleet that attacks the rebuilt Death Star.

After that, Wedge would only appear in Star Wars Rebels and Rise of Skywalker. Though he has remained a character utilized within the entire Skywalker Saga, his appearances grew rare after Return of the Jedi. It will be interesting to see if Lucasfilm plans to involve Wedge in other properties. We would argue that Wedge is important enough that he could carry his own series, and it would be something that fans would certainly love.

Wedge Antilles will return to Star Wars: Visions on May 4, and we would love to see the man become a central figure in future properties too. Though the Rogue Squadron movie may or may not ever come to fruition, it would be great to see Wedge return in a story about his position training new pilots.

Are you excited to see Star Wars: Visions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!