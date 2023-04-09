Massive Brawl Erupts at ‘Star Wars’ Celebration

A horde of fans battled against one another at the planet’s biggest Star Wars convention.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 has been taking place across the weekend in London’s ExCel Convention Center.

The four-day event sees fans worldwide come together to celebrate the galaxy George Lucas created, cosplaying characters from across Lucasfilm’s canon of film, television, games, books, and comics to hear the latest announcements and share in the love of the Force.

The bustling convention floor is like entering Mos Espa itself, with Stormtroopers, aliens, Jedi, Sith and everything in between going about their day visiting packed showcases, shopping and exploring what is on offer.

Cosplayers can get so in character that showdowns can occur between appropriate parties. For example, a Boba Fett cosplayer may find themselves re-enacting the climactic stand-off with a Cad Bane cosplayer in the middle of the convention floor.

But some fans take things one step further, arranging larger-scale meetups and pop-up style events over the weekend.

One of these was captured by a fan, Lacey Gilleran, who shared it on her Twitter:

Only at #StarWarsCelebration.

The video shows a horde of lightsaber-wielding Star Wars fans igniting their blades and running at one another, with a distant battle cry being heard.

The setting is reminiscent of the Duel of the Fates, with the bridge mimicking the walkways Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) fought Darth Maul (Ray Park) on at the end of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999).

These tributes to the Star Wars world are part of the fun of Celebration, which embraces creativity and inclusivity across the event.

The weekend has seen some big announcements for the future of the Star Wars entertainment world, with a trio of new films revealed by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy at the studio panel and exclusive looks at some of the most highly anticipated TV shows, such as The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew.

